iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globalspace Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.63
(19.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Globalspace Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.02

24.9

29.18

17.27

yoy growth (%)

0.48

-14.64

68.89

23.57

Raw materials

-12.23

-12.26

-9.77

-10.28

As % of sales

48.86

49.24

33.49

59.55

Employee costs

-0.7

-1.04

-2.58

-1.96

As % of sales

2.81

4.18

8.84

11.37

Other costs

-2.36

-3.74

-10.56

-1.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.45

15.01

36.19

8.35

Operating profit

9.72

7.86

6.26

3.58

OPM

38.86

31.55

21.47

20.72

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.46

-2.14

-1.26

Interest expense

-0.74

-0.87

-0.87

-0.74

Other income

0.08

0

0.14

0

Profit before tax

7.15

5.53

3.38

1.57

Taxes

-1.48

-1.36

-1.06

-0.55

Tax rate

-20.79

-24.62

-31.49

-34.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.66

4.16

2.32

1.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.66

4.16

2.32

1.02

yoy growth (%)

35.96

79.58

126.53

74.72

NPM

22.64

16.73

7.95

5.93

Globalspace Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Globalspace Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.