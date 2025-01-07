Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.02
24.9
29.18
17.27
yoy growth (%)
0.48
-14.64
68.89
23.57
Raw materials
-12.23
-12.26
-9.77
-10.28
As % of sales
48.86
49.24
33.49
59.55
Employee costs
-0.7
-1.04
-2.58
-1.96
As % of sales
2.81
4.18
8.84
11.37
Other costs
-2.36
-3.74
-10.56
-1.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.45
15.01
36.19
8.35
Operating profit
9.72
7.86
6.26
3.58
OPM
38.86
31.55
21.47
20.72
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.46
-2.14
-1.26
Interest expense
-0.74
-0.87
-0.87
-0.74
Other income
0.08
0
0.14
0
Profit before tax
7.15
5.53
3.38
1.57
Taxes
-1.48
-1.36
-1.06
-0.55
Tax rate
-20.79
-24.62
-31.49
-34.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.66
4.16
2.32
1.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.66
4.16
2.32
1.02
yoy growth (%)
35.96
79.58
126.53
74.72
NPM
22.64
16.73
7.95
5.93
