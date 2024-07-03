Summary

Global Space Technologies Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, as Global Space Tec Private Limited, dated December 22, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name changed from Global Space Tech Private Limited to Global Space Technologies Private Limited, on September 20, 2016. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Global Space Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the activities pertaining to Information Technology and Communication industry, including providing of customized software solutions and other support services to enterprises. The Company provides domain specific mobility and digital technology products by leveraging contemporary web, mobile technology, big data, and analytics and custom hardware to deliver customize and configurable solutions to different industry vehicles. In 2011, the company launched its flagship product for pharmaceutical industry. The Companys cloud hosted software solution is structured into three layers. Top layer is the analytical layer developed using high-end logarithms and big data, which enables to creating dashboards, real time analytics, predictive and prescriptive analytics. Middle layer is on top of the mobility management suite and the company has built the vertical specific lines of business apps, including solutions that primarily address CRM, sales force management, closed l

