Globalspace Technologies Ltd Share Price

18.94
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.75
  • Day's High19.75
  • 52 Wk High26.99
  • Prev. Close19.35
  • Day's Low18.5
  • 52 Wk Low 16.16
  • Turnover (lac)9.79
  • P/E387
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.67
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.1
  • Div. Yield0
Globalspace Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

19.75

Prev. Close

19.35

Turnover(Lac.)

9.79

Day's High

19.75

Day's Low

18.5

52 Week's High

26.99

52 Week's Low

16.16

Book Value

15.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.1

P/E

387

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Globalspace Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Globalspace Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Globalspace Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.84%

Non-Promoter- 44.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Globalspace Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.37

11.46

11.46

11.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.04

21.26

24.1

24.98

Net Worth

56.41

32.72

35.56

36.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.02

24.9

29.18

17.27

yoy growth (%)

0.48

-14.64

68.89

23.57

Raw materials

-12.23

-12.26

-9.77

-10.28

As % of sales

48.86

49.24

33.49

59.55

Employee costs

-0.7

-1.04

-2.58

-1.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.15

5.53

3.38

1.57

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.46

-2.14

-1.26

Tax paid

-1.48

-1.36

-1.06

-0.55

Working capital

-5.23

-0.8

10.84

3.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.48

-14.64

68.89

23.57

Op profit growth

23.76

25.41

75.05

25.62

EBIT growth

23.47

49.99

84.03

44.2

Net profit growth

35.96

79.58

126.53

74.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

29.05

13.29

27.09

25.91

15.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.05

13.29

27.09

25.91

15.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.05

0.09

0.01

0.17

Globalspace Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Globalspace Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishna Singh

Director

Beauty Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Arora

Independent Director

Girish Kasaragode Mallya

Independent Director

Asha Sampath

Executive Director

Amit Verma

Independent Director

RD Ranjan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globalspace Technologies Ltd

Summary

Global Space Technologies Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, as Global Space Tec Private Limited, dated December 22, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name changed from Global Space Tech Private Limited to Global Space Technologies Private Limited, on September 20, 2016. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Global Space Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the activities pertaining to Information Technology and Communication industry, including providing of customized software solutions and other support services to enterprises. The Company provides domain specific mobility and digital technology products by leveraging contemporary web, mobile technology, big data, and analytics and custom hardware to deliver customize and configurable solutions to different industry vehicles. In 2011, the company launched its flagship product for pharmaceutical industry. The Companys cloud hosted software solution is structured into three layers. Top layer is the analytical layer developed using high-end logarithms and big data, which enables to creating dashboards, real time analytics, predictive and prescriptive analytics. Middle layer is on top of the mobility management suite and the company has built the vertical specific lines of business apps, including solutions that primarily address CRM, sales force management, closed l
Company FAQs

What is the Globalspace Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Globalspace Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globalspace Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globalspace Technologies Ltd is ₹65.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globalspace Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globalspace Technologies Ltd is 387 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globalspace Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globalspace Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globalspace Technologies Ltd is ₹16.16 and ₹26.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globalspace Technologies Ltd?

Globalspace Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.30%, 3 Years at -13.51%, 1 Year at 12.83%, 6 Month at 9.45%, 3 Month at 6.85% and 1 Month at 2.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globalspace Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globalspace Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.16 %

