SectorIT - Software
Open₹19.75
Prev. Close₹19.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.79
Day's High₹19.75
Day's Low₹18.5
52 Week's High₹26.99
52 Week's Low₹16.16
Book Value₹15.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.1
P/E387
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.37
11.46
11.46
11.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.04
21.26
24.1
24.98
Net Worth
56.41
32.72
35.56
36.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.02
24.9
29.18
17.27
yoy growth (%)
0.48
-14.64
68.89
23.57
Raw materials
-12.23
-12.26
-9.77
-10.28
As % of sales
48.86
49.24
33.49
59.55
Employee costs
-0.7
-1.04
-2.58
-1.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.15
5.53
3.38
1.57
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.46
-2.14
-1.26
Tax paid
-1.48
-1.36
-1.06
-0.55
Working capital
-5.23
-0.8
10.84
3.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.48
-14.64
68.89
23.57
Op profit growth
23.76
25.41
75.05
25.62
EBIT growth
23.47
49.99
84.03
44.2
Net profit growth
35.96
79.58
126.53
74.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
29.05
13.29
27.09
25.91
15.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.05
13.29
27.09
25.91
15.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.05
0.09
0.01
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishna Singh
Director
Beauty Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Arora
Independent Director
Girish Kasaragode Mallya
Independent Director
Asha Sampath
Executive Director
Amit Verma
Independent Director
RD Ranjan
Reports by Globalspace Technologies Ltd
Summary
Global Space Technologies Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, as Global Space Tec Private Limited, dated December 22, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name changed from Global Space Tech Private Limited to Global Space Technologies Private Limited, on September 20, 2016. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Global Space Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the activities pertaining to Information Technology and Communication industry, including providing of customized software solutions and other support services to enterprises. The Company provides domain specific mobility and digital technology products by leveraging contemporary web, mobile technology, big data, and analytics and custom hardware to deliver customize and configurable solutions to different industry vehicles. In 2011, the company launched its flagship product for pharmaceutical industry. The Companys cloud hosted software solution is structured into three layers. Top layer is the analytical layer developed using high-end logarithms and big data, which enables to creating dashboards, real time analytics, predictive and prescriptive analytics. Middle layer is on top of the mobility management suite and the company has built the vertical specific lines of business apps, including solutions that primarily address CRM, sales force management, closed l
Read More
The Globalspace Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globalspace Technologies Ltd is ₹65.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globalspace Technologies Ltd is 387 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globalspace Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globalspace Technologies Ltd is ₹16.16 and ₹26.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Globalspace Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.30%, 3 Years at -13.51%, 1 Year at 12.83%, 6 Month at 9.45%, 3 Month at 6.85% and 1 Month at 2.27%.
