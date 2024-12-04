Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

Globalspace Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors thereon. The meeting was postponed from December 04, 2024 due to certain exigencies. The Board at its meeting held on Monday, December 09, 2024, through video conferencing, considered and approved the Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors thereon, for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for November 12, 2024 was postponed to Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 06:00 P.M., to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report of the auditors thereon. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company remained closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting. The Board approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-year ended September 30, 2024.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd Board meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024, through video Conferencing, considered and approved: 1) The appointment of M/s. Maheshwari Maheshwari & Co., Practicing Chartered Accountants (FRN: 105838W) as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025. 2) The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3) The proposal of holding 14th Annual General Meeting on September 23, 2024, at 04:00 P.M. through video conference mode deemed to be held at the registered office of the Company.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd Board meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, considered and approved the appointment of Ms. M/s. AJP & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025. The agenda item pertaining to approval of audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, was deferred and the meeting was adjourned to Thursday, May 30, 2024. On May 30, 2024, the Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results along with audit report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.

In furtherance to our intimation dated March 08, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 04, 2024, modified the terms of consideration for the acquisition of 51% stake of Innopharm Healthcare Pvt Ltd (CIN:U74999MH2015PTC267088) (Investee company)

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board at its meeting held today , March 08, 2024, through video conferencing, inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Ankita Kyal (Membership No.: A51008) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. March 08, 2024 2. Deliberated , Considered and approved acquisition of 51% stake of M/s. Innopharm Healthcare Private Limited by executing a share swap transaction. Deliberated, considered and approved acquisition of 51% stake in Innopharm Healthcare Private Limited by executing a share swap transaction. Considered and approval the appointment of Ms. Ankita Kyal (Membership no. A51008) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

