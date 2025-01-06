iifl-logo-icon 1
Globalspace Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.94
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Globalspace Technologies Ltd

Globalspace Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.15

5.53

3.38

1.57

Depreciation

-1.91

-1.46

-2.14

-1.26

Tax paid

-1.48

-1.36

-1.06

-0.55

Working capital

-5.23

-0.8

10.84

3.41

Other operating items

Operating

-1.47

1.9

11.01

3.17

Capital expenditure

8.69

-0.67

9.24

5.41

Free cash flow

7.21

1.23

20.25

8.58

Equity raised

38.41

35.92

23.61

13.98

Investing

0

2.1

0

0

Financing

7.73

5.97

3.47

5.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

53.35

45.22

47.34

27.71

