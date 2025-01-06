Globalspace Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.15
5.53
3.38
1.57
Depreciation
-1.91
-1.46
-2.14
-1.26
Tax paid
-1.48
-1.36
-1.06
-0.55
Working capital
-5.23
-0.8
10.84
3.41
Other operating items
Operating
-1.47
1.9
11.01
3.17
Capital expenditure
8.69
-0.67
9.24
5.41
Free cash flow
7.21
1.23
20.25
8.58
Equity raised
38.41
35.92
23.61
13.98
Investing
0
2.1
0
0
Financing
7.73
5.97
3.47
5.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.35
45.22
47.34
27.71
