Globalspace Technologies Ltd Summary

Global Space Technologies Limited was incorporated in Mumbai, as Global Space Tec Private Limited, dated December 22, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name changed from Global Space Tech Private Limited to Global Space Technologies Private Limited, on September 20, 2016. Pursuant to conversion of the Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Global Space Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 2016, was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the activities pertaining to Information Technology and Communication industry, including providing of customized software solutions and other support services to enterprises. The Company provides domain specific mobility and digital technology products by leveraging contemporary web, mobile technology, big data, and analytics and custom hardware to deliver customize and configurable solutions to different industry vehicles. In 2011, the company launched its flagship product for pharmaceutical industry. The Companys cloud hosted software solution is structured into three layers. Top layer is the analytical layer developed using high-end logarithms and big data, which enables to creating dashboards, real time analytics, predictive and prescriptive analytics. Middle layer is on top of the mobility management suite and the company has built the vertical specific lines of business apps, including solutions that primarily address CRM, sales force management, closed loop marketing tool, content management, learning management and channel management. The company has developed native customers on all three mobile operating systems like Android, Windows and IOS.The company core technology platform is the base layer, which includes complete mobility technology framework for enterprise with mobility security layer. This platform has also been constantly evolving and it includes industry solutions in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Education. The company also believes that it has a considerable customer list, which includes some of the reputed pharma companies, banking conglomerates and large education groups.The company enterprise solution has been developed by the software professionals, after understanding the nuances of the various industries and their specific requirements. The enterprise mobility solutions is integrated with the back end systems of the customers leading to a hassle free migration of the existing systems of the customer at no extra costs vis-a-vis platform and operating system. The company is also offering GioRE as a unique education solution for the education space to the customers.Apart from the software product platforms, it designed and built enterprise specific tablet PCs/computing device brands with different form factors. These devices are offered, when a customer requirement is completely for locked down devices with high-end security. The Company provides the entire mobility management suite integrated at the Kernal layer of these devices. In 2013, the Company launched GloEDGE (E-Detailing application for Pharma Industry) on Windows platform and further launched GloEDGE (E-Detailing application for Pharma Industry) on iOS platform in 2015. In July 2017, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 30,34,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 20.02 Cr. The Company understand the DNA of the pharma industries. It help to achieve outcome seamlessly via digital transformations. It focus on delivering outcome-based exponential value.In 2023, the Company has launched DocExa Social, DocExa VD & MediOla VD by creating a further depth into core platforms DocExa &MediOla. It further ventured into futuristic digital therapeutics segment by extending DocExa platform.