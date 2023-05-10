To

The Members,

Globalspace Technologies Limited

Address: 605, 6th Floor, Rupa Solitaire Building, Millennium Business Park,

Navi Mumbai 400710, Maharashtra, India.

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 14th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & RESULTS:

a. Financial Results

The Companys performance during the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the previous financial year, is summarized below:

(Amount in Rupees Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone 2023-2024 2022-2023 Income 2,917.20 1933.75 Less: Expenses 2,912.77 1899.49 Profit / (Loss) before Tax (381.23) 49.68 Less: Provision for Tax (28.13) - Current Tax - - Deferred Tax (28.13) (14.36) Income Tax of earlier years w/off Nil Nil Exceptional Income Nil Nil Exceptional Expenditure Nil Nil Profit After Tax (353.11) 51.95 Total Comprehensive Income (352.59) 53.20

APPROPRIATION:

Interim Dividend Nil Nil Final Dividend Nil Nil Tax on distribution of dividend Nil Nil Transfer of General Reserve Nil Nil Balance carried to Balance sheet (352.59) 53.20

b. Companys Performance Review:

During the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, the Companys total Revenue from operations is INR 2,904.80 Lakhs as against INR 1926.85 lakhs in the corresponding previous Financial Year ended March 31, 2023.

The Profit/(Loss) after tax for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, is INR (353.11 Lakhs) as against Profit of INR 51.95 Lakhs in the corresponding previous Financial Year ended March 31, 2023.

c. Operations and change in nature of business, if any:

The Company continues to be engaged in the activities pertaining to Information Technology and Communication industry, including providing customized software solutions and other support services to enterprises.

The Companys business activity is that of providing technology enabled business enhancement solutions.

There was no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

d. Share Capital:

During the financial year under review, there has been change in the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company as the Company has issued equity shares through right issue, therefore the company had increased its authorized share capital from Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores only) divided into

2,50,00,000 (Two Crores and Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 35,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Five Crores only) divided into 3,50,00,000 (Three Crores and Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) each at the previous Annual General meeting held on September 29, 2023, and Consequently, amended its Clause V of Memorandum of Association and during the year under review, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company increased from INR 11,45,66,010/- to INR 34,36,98,030/-

As of March 31, 2024, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 35,00,00,000/- divided into 3,50,00,000/- equity shares of INR 10/- each.

Further, the Issued, Subscribed, and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company as of March 31, 2024, is INR 34,36,98,030/- divided into 3,43,69,803/- equity shares of INR 10/- each.

e. Dividend:

Owing to loss during the year under review, your directors thought it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.

f. Unpaid Dividend and IEPF:

During the year under review, neither the Company was liable to, nor the Company has transferred any amount or shares to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) and an amount of INR. 28,722.80/- is lying in Unpaid dividend A/c of the Company.

g. Transfer to Reserves:

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve Account during the financial year under review.

h. Report on performance of Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture:

During the year under review, the Company did not have any subsidiary, Associate of Joint Venture.

i. Deposits:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review.

Hence, the requirement for furnishing details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act or the details of deposits that are not in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

j. Loan from Directors or Directors Relative:

During the financial year 2023-2024, the Company has borrowed an unsecured loan from Mr. Krishna Murari Singh, the Managing Director of the Company. The details of which are as mentioned below:

Opening Balance:

Loan taken during the year:

Loan repaid during the year:

Loan converted into Shares (Right Issue):

Loan outstanding at the end of the year:

The respective director has given a declaration in writing to the Company to the effect that the amount is not being given out of funds acquired by him by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

k. Corporate Social responsibility (CSR):

During the financial year 2023-2024, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 were not applicable to the Company i.e., the Company was not liable to / obligated to spent the amount towards CSR for the period under review and hence disclosures related to the same are not applicable.

l. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties:

All the related party transactions/contracts/arrangements that were entered into by the Company during the year under review were on an arms length basis and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and were in the ordinary course of business.

However, the Company inadvertently failed to get approval from the shareholders of the company for certain material transactions. The Company as a remedial measure will be placing these transactions with the shareholders for their ratification

The details of the same are furnished in Form AOC-2 and is attached as Annexure I and forms part of this report.

There are no materially significant related party transactions entered into by the Company with its Promoters, Directors, KMPs, or Senior Management Personnel that may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All related party transactions as required under AS-18 are reported in the notes to the financial statement of the Company.

All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for its approval and noting on a quarterly basis. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and of a repetitive nature.

The Company has also adopted a related party transaction policy.

The policy was approved by the Board and the same was uploaded on the companys website at https://www.globalspace.in/uploads/Policies/RPT_POLICY.pdf

m. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings outgo:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read along with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo etc. are as mentioned below:

A) Conservation of energy

Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy. The operations of the Company do not involve high energy consumption. However, the Company has for many years now been laying great emphasis on the Conservation of Energy and has taken several measures including regular monitoring of consumption, implementation of viable energy saving proposals, improved maintenance of systems etc. Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy. None Capital investment on energy conservation Equipments Nil

(B) Technology absorption:

Efforts made towards technology absorption None Benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): • Details of technology imported None • Year of import Not Applicable • Whether the technology has been fully absorbed Not Applicable • If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof Not Applicable • Expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

Particulars April 01, 2023, to March 31, 2024[2023-2024] April 01, 2022, to March 31, 2023[2022-2023] Amount in INR Amount in INR Actual Foreign Exchange earnings Nil Nil Actual Foreign Exchange outgo Nil Nil

n. Annual Return:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024, is available on Companys website at https://www.globalspace.in/investors.php

o. Particulars of Loans granted, Guarantees given, or Investments made, or security provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Details of Loans granted, Guarantees given, and Investments made during the year under review, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, are given in notes to the financial statements in the Annual Report.

p. Disclosure under Section 134(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013:

There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, subsequent to the close of the Financial Year 2023-2024 till the date of this Report.

q. Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy:

The Company has its internal financial control systems commensurate with the size and complexity of its operations, to ensure proper recording of financials and monitoring of operational effectiveness and compliance of various regulatory and statutory requirements. The management regularly monitors the safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records including timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The internal auditor consults and reviews the effectiveness and efficiency of the internal financial control systems and procedure to ensure that all the assets are protected against loss and that the financial and operational information is accurate and complete in all respects. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Company.

r. Details of utilization of funds raised through right issue as specified under Regulation 32(7A) of the Listing Regulations:

During the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the Company had issued and allotted 2,29,13,202 equity shares of INR. 10/- each at an issue price of INR. 12.00/- per equity share, aggregating to INR. 27,49,58,424 (including premium of INR. 02.00/- Per Share) on December 01, 2023,

The aforesaid issuance of equity shares was made in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended, Section 42, Section 62, and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2023.

The aforementioned funds were raised to Adjust the of Unsecured Loan against entitlement of promoters, Working Capital Requirements and to meet expenses related to Generate Corporate Purpose and to reduce finance cost of the Company and the funds were utilized for the said object only although there was some deviation(s) or variation(s) in the use of proceeds which is mentioned below:

Original object Modified object if any Original allocation Modified allocation if any Funds utilized Amount of deviation/ variation for the quarter according to applicable object (in Rs. Crore and in %) Remarks, if any Adjustment of Unsecured Loan against entitlement of promoters NA 15.443 Crores NA 15.442 Crores NA NA Working Capital Requirements NA 7.000Crores NA 7.196Crores -0.196 NA General Corporate Purpose NA 4.752 Crores NA 4.556 Crores 0.1967 NA

The said funds were fully utilized during the financial year under review.

2. MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a. Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

i. Appointment:

There were 3 appointments of Directors or KMPs during the Financial Year under review:

• • The Company appointed Mr. Rajesh Vishwanath Chorasia as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company

w.e.f. May 10, 2023.

• The Company appointed Ms. Lucky Bansal as a Non-Executive Independent director on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. May 29, 05,2024.

• The Company appointed Ms. Ankita Kyal as the Company secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. March 08, 2024.

Apart from the above appointment, there was no other change in Directors and KMP during the year under review.

ii. Details of the Directors and KMPs resigned during the year:

There were 3 resignations of Directors or KMPs during the Financial Year under review:

•• Mr. Ratan Deep Rajan, Additional Independent Director of the Company, resigned w.e.f. May 30, 2023.

• Ms. Swati Arora, the Company Secretary and compliance Officer of the Company resigned w.e.f. January 31, 2024.

• Mr. Pradyot Bhattacharya, Chief Financial Officer and KMP of the Company, resigned w.e.f. April 19, 2023.

Further, the composition of the Board of Directors is in due compliance of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and SEBI Listing Regulations.

As of March 31, 2024, the Board of the Company comprises of 6 Directors out of which 1 is Managing Director, 1 is Executive Director, 1 is Non-Executive Director Non-Independent Director, and 3 are Independent Directors which are provided below:

Sr. No. Name of Directors & KMPs Designation DIN/PAN 1. Mr. Krishna Murari Singh Chairman and Managing Director 03160366 2. Mrs. Beauty Krishnamurari Singh Non-Executive Non-Independent Director 03481024 3. Mr. Amit Verma* Executive Director 07046152 4. Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Independent Director 09533336 5. Mrs. Asha Sampath Independent Director 02160962 6. Ms. Lucky Bansal Independent Director 09298816 7. Ms. Ankita Omprakash Kyal Company Secretary & Compliance Officer AVXPK1852A 8. Mr. Rajesh Vishwanath Chorasia Chief Financial Officer ADBPC0955C

*Resigned w.e.f. April 02, 2024

b. Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation.

A proposal for re-appointment of Mrs. Beauty Krishna Murari Singh, the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director the retiring director of the Company shall be placed before the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting as per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Your directors recommend their approval.

c. Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has duly complied with the definition of Independence according to the provisions of Section 149(6) of, read along with Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 i.e., Code of Independent Directors and Regulation 16 (1) (b) and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended).

All the Independent Director/s have submitted a declaration that he/she meets the criteria of independence and submits the declaration regarding the status of holding other directorship and membership as provided under law.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys code of conduct for Board and Senior Management as per Regulation 26(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors affirmed that none of them were aware of any circumstance or situation which could impair their ability to discharge their duties in an independent manner.

d. Evaluation by Independent Director

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors held on March 08, 2024, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, considering the views of executive director.

e. Disqualification of Directors:

During the financial year 2023-2024 under review, the Company has received Form DIR-8 from all Directors as required under the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Further the Company has also taken a certificate of non-disqualification of directors pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015) which is enclosed with the annual report.

3. DISCLOSURE RELATED TO BOARD, COMMITTEES AND POLICIES

a) Board Meetings:

During the year under review the Board of Directors met 10 times at their meeting held on May 10, 2023; May 29, 2023; July 27, 2023; August 11, 2023; September 04, 2023; October 30, 2023; November 03, 2023; December 01, 2023; February 12, 2024; March 08, 2024.

Gap between two Board meetings during the year under review did not exceed one hundred and twenty days. A requisite quorum was present for all the meetings.

The attendance of the Board members at the Board meetings held during the year is as follows

Name of the Directors Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Krishna Murari Singh Managing Director 10 10 Mrs. Beauty Krishnamurari Singh Non-Executive Director 10 4 Mr. Amit Verma Executive Director 10 5 Mrs. Asha Sampath Executive Director 10 10 Ms. Lucky Bansal Non-Executive Independent Director 8 8 Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Non-Executive Independent Director 10 10 Mr. Ratna Deep Ranjan Additional Independent Director 2 2

b) Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee of Board of Directors is constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The composition of the Audit Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section and Regulation and there was no change in the composition of the audit committee during the financial year under review.

The Audit Committee Comprises of:

Name of Members Designation Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Non-Executive Independent Director (Chairperson) Mr. Krishna Murari Singh Managing Director (Member) Mrs. Asha Sampath Non-Executive Independent Director (Member)

All members of the Audit Committee have the requisite qualification for appointment on the Committee and possess sound knowledge of finance, accounting practices and internal controls.

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as a secretary to the Committee.

The Audit Committee met 9 times during the financial year ended on May 10, 2023; May 29, 2023; July 27, 2023; August 11, 2023; September 04, 2023; October 10, 2023; November 03, 2023; February 12, 2024; March 08, 2024.

The attendance of the members at the Audit committee meetings held during the year is as follows:

Name of Members Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Chairman 9 9 Mr. Krishna Murari Singh Member 9 9 Mrs. Asha Sampath Member 9 9

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directors of the Company accepted all the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

c) Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors is constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section and Regulation and there was no change in the composition of the nomination & remuneration committee during the financial year under review.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprises of:

Name of Members Designation Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Chairman (Independent Director) Mrs. Beauty Krishna Murari Singh Member (Independent Director) Mrs. Asha Sampath Member (Non-Executive Director)

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy settng out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director, and policy relating to selection and remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees.

Major criteria/gist defined in the policy framed for appointment of and payment of remuneration to the Directors of the Company, are as under:

Minimum Qualification Positive Attributes Independence Experience

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company pursuant to provisions of Section 178 (3) and (4) of the Companies Act, 2013 is published on the website of the Company at https://www.globalspace.in/uploads/Policies/ NRC_POLICY.pdf

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee met 6 times during the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, at their meeting held on May 10, 2023; May 29, 2023; July 27, 2023; September 04, 2023; February 12, 2024, and March 08, 2024.

The attendance of the members at the Nomination & Remuneration committee meetings held during the year is as follows:

Name of Members Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Chairman 6 6 Mrs. Beauty Krishna Murari Singh Member 6 2 Mrs. Asha Sampath Member 6 6

d) Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholder & Relationship Committee of Directors was constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee is in conformity with the provisions of the said section and Regulation and there was no change in the composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee during the financial year under review.

The Stakeholder & Relationship Committee comprises of:

Name of Members Designation Mrs. Beauty Krishna Murari Singh Chairman (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) Mr. Krishna Murari Singh Member (Managing Director) Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Member (Non-Executive Independent Director)

The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 2 times during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, at their meeting held on February 12, 2024 and March 08, 2024.

The attendance of the members at the Stakeholders Relationship Committee meetings held during the year is as follows:

Name of Members Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended Mrs. Beauty Krishna Murari Singh Chairman 2 2 Mr. Krishna Murari Singh Member 2 2 Mr. Girish Kasaragode Mallya Member 2 2

e) Meeting of Independent Directors

In compliance with Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors held their separate meeting on February 12, 2024, without the attendance of non-independent directors and members of management, inter alia, to discuss the following:

• Review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole.

• Review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, considering the views of executive directors and non-executive directors; and assess the quality, quantity, and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform their duties effectively and reasonably.

All independent directors were present at the meeting, deliberated on the above and expressed their satisfaction.

f) Vigil Mechanism for the Directors and Employees:

The Board of Directors of the Company have, pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on the raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc.

The employees of the Company have the right/option to report their concerns/grievances to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and it also It provides direct access to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine whistle-blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization.

The Company is committed to adhering to the highest standards of ethical, moral, and legal conduct of business operations.

The said policy is also available on the website of the Company https://www.globalspace.in/uploads/Policies/WHISTLE_BLOWER_POLICY.pdf

g) Annual Evaluation of Directors, Committee and Board as a whole:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(5)(iiia) of Companies ( the Board has carried out the formal annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its various Committees and the working of the Board as whole. The evaluation exercise was carried out on various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of the duties and obligations, governance issues, etc.

The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained below:

• Performance Evaluation criteria: Separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman by the Nomination and Remuneration committee as per the structured mechanism who were evaluated on following parameters / criteria:

• Participation and contribution by a director,

• Commitment (including guidance provided to senior management outside of Board / Committee meetings),

• Effective deployment of knowledge and expertise,

• Effective management of relationship with stakeholders,

• Integrity and maintenance of confidentiality,

• Independence of behavior and judgment,

• Observance of Code of Conduct, and

• Impact and influence

In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors of the Company possess necessary expertise, integrity, experience, and proficiency in their respective fields. Further, all Independent Directors have confirmed that they have registered with the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by; and are either exempt or have completed the online proficiency self -assessment test conducted by; the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs the in accordance with the provisions of Section 150 of the Act.

4. AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY:

a) Statutory Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 140 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014; M/s. Bansi Lal Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No.000384W), were appointed as the statutory auditor of the Company vide resolution passed by the shareholders at the 13th annual general meeting of the Company, held on September 29, 2023 for a term of 2 years to hold office for the financial year 2023-2024 and 20242025 (i.e., from the conclusion of 13th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting). They continue to be the auditors of the Company.

b) Observations of Statutory auditors on accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024:

The observations / qualifications / disclaimers made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 read with the explanatory notes therein are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

c) Reporting of frauds by statutory auditors under Section 143(12):

There were no incidents of reporting of frauds by Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

d) Secretarial Auditor:

Provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, mandates the Company to obtain Secretarial Audit Report from a Practicing Company Secretary.

M/s. AJP & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries had been appointed to issue Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-2024.

Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. AJP & Associates in Form M R-3 for the financial year 2023-2024 forms part of this report as Annexure-II.

Observations of Secretarial auditors for the year ended March 31, 2024:

The replies to the comments of Secretarial Auditors in Auditors Report are as follows:

Sr. No. Observation Remark Management Response 1. The Company has entered into certain material Related Party Transactions but failed to be obtained mandatory prior shareholders approval for material related party transactions under regulation 23(4) of the SEBI LODR. It was inadvertently missed by the Company that the few related party transactions which the Company has entered into are crossing the materiality thresholds provided under LODR.As a remedial measure the Company will place these transactions before the shareholders for their ratification.

e) Cost Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Notifications/Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs from time to time, the Company is not required to appoint Cost Auditor.

f) Maintenance of Cost records:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company is not required to maintain Cost Records under said Rules.

g) Internal auditor:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the Board has appointed M/s. Udit Gopal Ji Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

5. OTHER DISCLOSURES

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

a. Details of significant and material orders passed by the Regulator or Court or Tribunal:

There were no significant and material orders issued against the Company by a regulating authority or court or tribunal that could affect the going concern status and companys operation in future.

b. Risk Management Policy:

The Company has a risk management framework in place for identification and management of risks including identifying, assessing, monitor, and mitigate various nones to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

c. Directors Responsibility Statement:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures,

b. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as March 31, 2024, and of the profit/loss of the Company for that year,

c. proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities,

d. the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis,

e. They have laid down Internal financial controls for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information and,

f. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively,

d. Disclosure regarding Internal Complaints Committee under the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

In accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 the Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee and also framed and adopted the policy for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace.

The following is the summary of Sexual Harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year 2023-2024.

• No. of Complaints Received: Nil

• No. of Complaints Disposed of: Nil

The Company has submitted its Annual Report on the cases of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace to the District Officer, Mumbai pursuant to section 21 of the aforesaid Act and Rules framed thereunder.

e. Disclosure under Section 43(a)(ii) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

f. Disclosure under Section 54(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

g. Disclosure under Section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

h. Disclosure under Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013:

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

i. Disclosure of proceedings pending, or application made under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

No application was filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

j. Disclosure of reason for difference between valuation done at the time of taking loan from Bank and at the time of One Time Settlement:

There was no instance of a one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

k. Compliances of Secretarial Standards:

The Company is in compliance with all the applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

l. Particulars of Employees:

The particulars of remuneration to directors and employees and other related information required to be disclosed under Section 197 (12) and sub rule 1 of rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder are given in Annexure III to this Report.

As per the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees are provided in the prescribed format and appended as Annexure III to this report.

Further the Company has no employee who is in receipt of remuneration of either:

1. INR. 8,50,000/- per month or INR 1,02,00,000/- per annum or

2. Who receives in aggregate in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director or Whole Time Director of the Company and holds by himself/herself along with his spouse and dependent children not less than 2% of the equity shares of the Company

m. Management Discussion and Analysis:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is furnished as Annexure IV.

n. SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES):

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are a centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned companies, and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its current status. Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint.

The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during the financial year 2023-2024.

o. Criteria for making payments to Non-Executive Directors:

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2)(f) the Board has framed the policy containing the criteria for making the payments to nonexecutive directors.

The policy is available on the website at

https://www.globalspace.in/document/upload_20_feb/Criteira%20for%20Making%20payment%20to%20NED/Criteria%20for%20payment%20to%20NED.pdf

p. Corporate Governance:

Your Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. We believe sound corporate governance is critical to enhance and retain investor trust. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in corporate governance. The Board considers itself a trustee of its shareholders and acknowledges its responsibilities towards them for the creation and safeguarding of their wealth. In order to conduct business with these principles the company has created a corporate structure based on business needs and maintains a high degree of transparency through regular disclosures with a focus on adequate control systems.

As per provisions of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-2024 is presented as Annexure V to this Report.

q. Insider Trading:

The Board has in consultation with the Stakeholders Relationship Committee laid down the policy to regulate and monitor Insider Trading in the Company. The Committee regularly analyses the transactions and monitors them to prevent Insider Trading.

The Company has also adopted a Prohibition of Insider Trading Policy.

r. Means of Communication:

The Board believes that effective communication of information is an essential component of Corporate Governance. The Company regularly interacts with its shareholders through multiple channels of communication such as the Companys Website and stipulated communications to the Stock Exchange where the Companys shares are listed for the announcement of Financial Results, Annual Report, Notices, Outcome of Meetings, and Companys Policies etc.

s. Human Resources:

Your Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invests in the attraction, retention, and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused peoples attention are currently underway. Your Companys thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

As on March 31, 2024, there were a total of 31 employees. The Company has all the required policies under the Indian laws for the time being in force and as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 to protect and safeguard the interest of the employees.

t. Website:

The Company has a website addressed as https://www.globalspace.in/investors.php .Website contains the basic information about the Company - details of its Business, Financial Information, Shareholding Pattern, Contact Information of the Designated Official of the Company who is responsible for assisting and handling investors grievances and such other details as may be required under sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulations, 2015. The Company ensures that the contents of this website are periodically updated.

u. Disclosure pursuant to Section 67(3) of Companies Act, 2013:

Disclosure in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by the employees in respect of shares to which the scheme relates is not applicable to the Company during the financial year 2023-2024 pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

v. Disclosure pursuant to Schedule V Part II Section II of Companies Act, 2013:

The disclosure pursuant to Schedule V Part II Section II of Companies Act,2013 forms part of the Corporate Governance report.

w. Indian Accounting Standards- IFRS Converge Standards:

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its notification dated 16th February 2015 notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. In pursuance of the said notification your Company has prepared the financial statements to comply in all material respects in accordance with the applicability of Indian Accounting Standards.

x. Listing on Stock Exchange:

The Equity shares of the Company are listed on the Main Board of BSE Limited.

y. Depository System:

Your Companys equity shares are in Demat form. The Company has appointed Central Depository Services India Limited (CDSL) as designated depository to the Company.

z. Awards and Achievements:

Your Company has received no awards during F.Y 2023-2024. aa. Annual Listing Fees to the Stock Exchanges:

Globalspace Technologies Limited have listed its equity shares on the Main Board of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The listing fees have been duly paid to the exchange and annual custodial fees have been paid to CDSL and NSDL for F.Y. 2023-2024 and F.Y. 2024-2025.

6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION:

Your directors take this opportunity to thank the customers, shareholders, suppliers, bankers, business partners/associates, financial institutions and Central and State Governments for their consistent support and encouragement to the Company.