2:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GLOBALSPACE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GLOBALSPACE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (540654) RECORD DATE 03.11.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.2/- on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/11/2023 DR-647/2023-2024 Note : As per Terms of Payment : Issue Price of Rs.12/- - The full amount is payable on application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.