Globus Power Generation Ltd Balance Sheet

16.47
(-2.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.95

98.95

98.95

98.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-93.65

-100.06

-86.71

-86.04

Net Worth

5.3

-1.11

12.24

12.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.3

-1.11

12.24

12.91

Fixed Assets

0

0.03

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.26

-1.18

12.18

12.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.56

11.97

23.94

22.64

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.3

-13.15

-11.76

-9.81

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

5.3

-1.12

12.23

12.89

