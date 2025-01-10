Globus Power Generation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.95
98.95
98.95
98.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-93.65
-100.06
-86.71
-86.04
Net Worth
5.3
-1.11
12.24
12.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.3
-1.11
12.24
12.91
Fixed Assets
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.26
-1.18
12.18
12.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.56
11.97
23.94
22.64
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.3
-13.15
-11.76
-9.81
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
5.3
-1.12
12.23
12.89
