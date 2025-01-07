iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Power Generation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.36
(-3.65%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.32

-0.3

-0.25

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.16

-0.4

-0.37

-0.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.45

-0.73

-0.67

-0.71

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.73

-0.67

-0.73

Taxes

-0.05

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

12.17

1.16

1.43

3.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.5

-0.74

-0.68

-0.75

Exceptional items

-22.64

-0.1

-0.1

-0.16

Net profit

-23.15

-0.85

-0.79

-0.91

yoy growth (%)

2,615.23

7.42

-13.46

-98.95

NPM

0

0

0

0

