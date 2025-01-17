iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Power Generation Ltd Key Ratios

17.99
(4.84%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.77

101.48

Op profit growth

-90.5

-599.89

EBIT growth

-73

2,495.54

Net profit growth

-7.2

47.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.95

-76.73

30.92

EBIT margin

-70.29

-135.99

-10.55

Net profit margin

-272.76

-153.5

-209.57

RoCE

-2.73

-8.34

RoNW

-3.31

-3.43

RoA

-2.65

-2.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.91

-1.94

-1.97

Book value per share

9.34

9.88

13.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-11.72

-64.23

-109.84

P/B

2.4

12.64

19.79

EV/EBIDTA

58.09

-165.76

322.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.59

-3.43

-2.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

14.21

84.32

Inventory days

234.09

267.6

Creditor days

-4,220.89

-1,694.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.96

2.26

0.06

Net debt / equity

0

0.45

0.24

Net debt / op. profit

-0.07

-6.52

18.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.01

-125.93

-12.11

Employee costs

-14.79

-7.31

-18.76

Other costs

-30.13

-43.48

-38.19

