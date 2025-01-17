Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.77
101.48
Op profit growth
-90.5
-599.89
EBIT growth
-73
2,495.54
Net profit growth
-7.2
47.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.95
-76.73
30.92
EBIT margin
-70.29
-135.99
-10.55
Net profit margin
-272.76
-153.5
-209.57
RoCE
-2.73
-8.34
RoNW
-3.31
-3.43
RoA
-2.65
-2.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.91
-1.94
-1.97
Book value per share
9.34
9.88
13.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-11.72
-64.23
-109.84
P/B
2.4
12.64
19.79
EV/EBIDTA
58.09
-165.76
322.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.59
-3.43
-2.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
14.21
84.32
Inventory days
234.09
267.6
Creditor days
-4,220.89
-1,694.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.96
2.26
0.06
Net debt / equity
0
0.45
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
-0.07
-6.52
18.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.01
-125.93
-12.11
Employee costs
-14.79
-7.31
-18.76
Other costs
-30.13
-43.48
-38.19
