Globus Power Generation Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
0.25
0.57
2.93
0.71
1.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.25
0.57
2.93
0.71
1.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
0.46
0
3.73
0
Total Income
1.42
1.03
2.94
4.44
1.05
Total Expenditure
0.76
0.83
2.86
0.49
1.56
PBIDT
0.66
0.2
0.08
3.95
-0.51
Interest
0
0.01
0
0
0.03
PBDT
0.66
0.19
0.08
3.95
-0.54
Depreciation
1.6
1.6
1.58
2.06
1.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.94
-1.41
-1.51
1.86
-1.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.1
5.49
0.32
-0.06
-2.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0.05
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.1
5.49
0.32
-0.11
-2.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
0.55
0.03
-0.01
-0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98.95
98.95
98.95
98.95
98.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
264
35.08
2.73
556.33
-48.57
PBDTM(%)
264
33.33
2.73
556.33
-51.42
PATM(%)
-376
-247.36
-51.53
261.97
-189.52
