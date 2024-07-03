iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Power Generation Ltd Quarterly Results

16.76
(-1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Sept-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

0.25

0.57

2.93

0.71

1.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.25

0.57

2.93

0.71

1.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

0.46

0

3.73

0

Total Income

1.42

1.03

2.94

4.44

1.05

Total Expenditure

0.76

0.83

2.86

0.49

1.56

PBIDT

0.66

0.2

0.08

3.95

-0.51

Interest

0

0.01

0

0

0.03

PBDT

0.66

0.19

0.08

3.95

-0.54

Depreciation

1.6

1.6

1.58

2.06

1.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.94

-1.41

-1.51

1.86

-1.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.1

5.49

0.32

-0.06

-2.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0.05

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.1

5.49

0.32

-0.11

-2.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.52

0.55

0.03

-0.01

-0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

98.95

98.95

98.95

98.95

98.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

264

35.08

2.73

556.33

-48.57

PBDTM(%)

264

33.33

2.73

556.33

-51.42

PATM(%)

-376

-247.36

-51.53

261.97

-189.52

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.