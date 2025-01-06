Globus Power Generation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.73
-0.67
-0.73
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.08
0
0.04
-59.78
Other operating items
Operating
-0.58
-0.74
-0.64
-60.55
Capital expenditure
-0.27
0
0
-0.18
Free cash flow
-0.85
-0.74
-0.64
-60.73
Equity raised
-131.56
-135.76
-134.39
-124.33
Investing
-0.01
-0.1
-0.11
-0.05
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-132.43
-136.61
-135.15
-185.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.