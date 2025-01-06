iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Power Generation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.9
(-5.74%)
Jan 6, 2025

Globus Power FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.73

-0.67

-0.73

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-0.08

0

0.04

-59.78

Other operating items

Operating

-0.58

-0.74

-0.64

-60.55

Capital expenditure

-0.27

0

0

-0.18

Free cash flow

-0.85

-0.74

-0.64

-60.73

Equity raised

-131.56

-135.76

-134.39

-124.33

Investing

-0.01

-0.1

-0.11

-0.05

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-132.43

-136.61

-135.15

-185.12

