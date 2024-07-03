Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹17.8
Prev. Close₹17.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.33
Day's High₹17.85
Day's Low₹17.25
52 Week's High₹43.01
52 Week's Low₹13.85
Book Value₹0.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)170.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.95
98.95
98.95
98.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-93.65
-100.06
-86.71
-86.04
Net Worth
5.3
-1.11
12.24
12.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.32
-0.3
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.73
-0.67
-0.73
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.08
0
0.04
-59.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-38.52
8.98
-5.12
7.46
EBIT growth
-38.9
8.98
-7.87
7.04
Net profit growth
2,615.23
7.42
-13.46
-98.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
4.62
8.85
4.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.62
8.85
4.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
3.75
Other Income
3.78
0.61
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Whole-time Director
Abhay Khanna
Independent Director
NISHI ARORA SABHARWAL
Independent Director
Thamattoor Prabhakaran Nair
Non Executive Director
Amitabh Tandon
Non Executive Director
SUNEEL VOHRA
Independent Director
Chhavi Prabhakar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamini.
Summary
Globus Power Generation Limited, in the name of Globus Constructors and Developers Limited was incorporated on June 19th, 1985. The Company is engaged in businesses of making strategic investments in infrastructure sector and particularly power generation business and acquisition of portfolio of wind / bio mass power plants and to make them part of their group. The business includes making investment in other securities, derivatives, mutual funds and properties. The Company expanded its business operations and entered the power generation sector in 2014. The Company want to provide Sustainable Energy through - Waste Management, Gas, Solar and other renewable sustainable technologies. It offer an alternative revelation to conventional sources like Coal and Gasoline that are on the verge of being diminished and are environmentally hazardous. The Company is one the leading companies across the Globe that produces Clean & Smart Energy to be environment friendly. The alternative to this is to produce green energy through waste management, solar energy and natural gas. These non renewable sources are unlimited as well as eco friendly.
The Globus Power Generation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd is ₹170.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globus Power Generation Ltd is 0 and 37.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globus Power Generation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globus Power Generation Ltd is ₹13.85 and ₹43.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Globus Power Generation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.98%, 3 Years at -40.40%, 1 Year at -4.88%, 6 Month at -54.05%, 3 Month at -17.83% and 1 Month at -4.01%.
