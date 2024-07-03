Summary

Globus Power Generation Limited, in the name of Globus Constructors and Developers Limited was incorporated on June 19th, 1985. The Company is engaged in businesses of making strategic investments in infrastructure sector and particularly power generation business and acquisition of portfolio of wind / bio mass power plants and to make them part of their group. The business includes making investment in other securities, derivatives, mutual funds and properties. The Company expanded its business operations and entered the power generation sector in 2014. The Company want to provide Sustainable Energy through - Waste Management, Gas, Solar and other renewable sustainable technologies. It offer an alternative revelation to conventional sources like Coal and Gasoline that are on the verge of being diminished and are environmentally hazardous. The Company is one the leading companies across the Globe that produces Clean & Smart Energy to be environment friendly. The alternative to this is to produce green energy through waste management, solar energy and natural gas. These non renewable sources are unlimited as well as eco friendly.

