iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globus Power Generation Ltd Share Price

17.25
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:43:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.8
  • Day's High17.85
  • 52 Wk High43.01
  • Prev. Close17.93
  • Day's Low17.25
  • 52 Wk Low 13.85
  • Turnover (lac)1.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)170.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Globus Power Generation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

17.8

Prev. Close

17.93

Turnover(Lac.)

1.33

Day's High

17.85

Day's Low

17.25

52 Week's High

43.01

52 Week's Low

13.85

Book Value

0.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

170.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Globus Power Generation Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Globus Power Generation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Globus Power Generation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.67%

Non-Promoter- 17.25%

Institutions: 17.24%

Non-Institutions: 9.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Globus Power Generation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

98.95

98.95

98.95

98.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-93.65

-100.06

-86.71

-86.04

Net Worth

5.3

-1.11

12.24

12.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.32

-0.3

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.73

-0.67

-0.73

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-0.08

0

0.04

-59.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-38.52

8.98

-5.12

7.46

EBIT growth

-38.9

8.98

-7.87

7.04

Net profit growth

2,615.23

7.42

-13.46

-98.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

4.62

8.85

4.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.62

8.85

4.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

3.75

Other Income

3.78

0.61

0

View Annually Results

Globus Power Generation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Globus Power Generation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Abhay Khanna

Independent Director

NISHI ARORA SABHARWAL

Independent Director

Thamattoor Prabhakaran Nair

Non Executive Director

Amitabh Tandon

Non Executive Director

SUNEEL VOHRA

Independent Director

Chhavi Prabhakar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamini.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globus Power Generation Ltd

Summary

Globus Power Generation Limited, in the name of Globus Constructors and Developers Limited was incorporated on June 19th, 1985. The Company is engaged in businesses of making strategic investments in infrastructure sector and particularly power generation business and acquisition of portfolio of wind / bio mass power plants and to make them part of their group. The business includes making investment in other securities, derivatives, mutual funds and properties. The Company expanded its business operations and entered the power generation sector in 2014. The Company want to provide Sustainable Energy through - Waste Management, Gas, Solar and other renewable sustainable technologies. It offer an alternative revelation to conventional sources like Coal and Gasoline that are on the verge of being diminished and are environmentally hazardous. The Company is one the leading companies across the Globe that produces Clean & Smart Energy to be environment friendly. The alternative to this is to produce green energy through waste management, solar energy and natural gas. These non renewable sources are unlimited as well as eco friendly.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Globus Power Generation Ltd share price today?

The Globus Power Generation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd is ₹170.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globus Power Generation Ltd is 0 and 37.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globus Power Generation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globus Power Generation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globus Power Generation Ltd is ₹13.85 and ₹43.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globus Power Generation Ltd?

Globus Power Generation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.98%, 3 Years at -40.40%, 1 Year at -4.88%, 6 Month at -54.05%, 3 Month at -17.83% and 1 Month at -4.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globus Power Generation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globus Power Generation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.68 %
Institutions - 17.25 %
Public - 9.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Globus Power Generation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.