|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Newspaper Publication pertains an intimation to the shareholders regarding the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on July 31, 2024 in compliance of MCA circular(s) Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024) Proceedings or Outcome of 39th Annual General Meeting of Globus Power Generation Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024) Submission of voting results along with the consolidated report of scrutinizer in respect of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.