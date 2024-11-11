iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Power Generation Ltd Board Meeting

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Globus Constructors & Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 The Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024, in its Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Globus Constructors & Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statement of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Intimation of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
Declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditor Report thereon OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING DATED MAY 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Globus Constructors & Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held on Friday 9th day of February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. This is for your information and necessary records Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 9th February 2024, pertaining to approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) Clarification on Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.03.2024)

