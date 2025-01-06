Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.74
-1.13
0.3
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
0.98
-0.77
Other operating items
Operating
1.54
-2.08
Capital expenditure
0.04
0.02
Free cash flow
1.58
-2.05
Equity raised
9.08
9.4
Investing
1.15
0.42
Financing
1.14
1.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.96
9.1
