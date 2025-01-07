Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.98
1.14
3.14
yoy growth (%)
160.24
-63.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.75
-0.73
As % of sales
19.57
66.22
23.43
Other costs
-1.47
-1.37
-1.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.29
120.05
54.62
Operating profit
0.92
-0.98
0.69
OPM
31.12
-86.28
21.94
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.29
-0.29
-0.23
Other income
0.26
0.3
0
Profit before tax
0.74
-1.13
0.3
Taxes
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Tax rate
-3.34
1.94
-18.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.72
-1.16
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.72
-1.16
0.24
yoy growth (%)
-162.24
-564.65
NPM
24.21
-101.25
7.93
