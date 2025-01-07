iifl-logo-icon 1
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

787
(3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.98

1.14

3.14

yoy growth (%)

160.24

-63.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.75

-0.73

As % of sales

19.57

66.22

23.43

Other costs

-1.47

-1.37

-1.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.29

120.05

54.62

Operating profit

0.92

-0.98

0.69

OPM

31.12

-86.28

21.94

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.29

-0.29

-0.23

Other income

0.26

0.3

0

Profit before tax

0.74

-1.13

0.3

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Tax rate

-3.34

1.94

-18.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.72

-1.16

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.72

-1.16

0.24

yoy growth (%)

-162.24

-564.65

NPM

24.21

-101.25

7.93

