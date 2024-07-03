iifl-logo-icon 1
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Quarterly Results

787
(3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

93.68

39.61

53.86

43.75

6.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.68

39.61

53.86

43.75

6.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.58

0.33

0.86

1.85

1.02

Total Income

96.25

39.94

54.72

45.59

7.1

Total Expenditure

77

30.2

35.82

20.69

6.64

PBIDT

19.26

9.74

18.9

24.9

0.46

Interest

-0.11

0.01

0

0

-0.01

PBDT

19.36

9.73

18.9

24.9

0.46

Depreciation

0.76

0.41

0.47

0.26

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.19

2.35

4.65

5.94

-0.47

Deferred Tax

-0.14

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Reported Profit After Tax

14.56

6.98

13.79

18.72

0.77

Minority Interest After NP

4.64

1.95

2.77

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.92

5.02

8.98

18.72

0.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.67

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.92

5.02

9.65

18.72

0.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.49

4.36

7.93

11.97

0.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.92

11.52

11.52

11.52

11.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.55

24.58

35.09

56.91

7.56

PBDTM(%)

20.66

24.56

35.09

56.91

7.56

PATM(%)

15.54

17.62

25.6

42.78

12.66

Gretex Corporate: Related NEWS

No Record Found

