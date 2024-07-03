Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
93.68
39.61
53.86
43.75
6.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.68
39.61
53.86
43.75
6.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.58
0.33
0.86
1.85
1.02
Total Income
96.25
39.94
54.72
45.59
7.1
Total Expenditure
77
30.2
35.82
20.69
6.64
PBIDT
19.26
9.74
18.9
24.9
0.46
Interest
-0.11
0.01
0
0
-0.01
PBDT
19.36
9.73
18.9
24.9
0.46
Depreciation
0.76
0.41
0.47
0.26
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.19
2.35
4.65
5.94
-0.47
Deferred Tax
-0.14
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
14.56
6.98
13.79
18.72
0.77
Minority Interest After NP
4.64
1.95
2.77
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.92
5.02
8.98
18.72
0.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.67
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.92
5.02
9.65
18.72
0.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.49
4.36
7.93
11.97
0.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.92
11.52
11.52
11.52
11.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.55
24.58
35.09
56.91
7.56
PBDTM(%)
20.66
24.56
35.09
56.91
7.56
PATM(%)
15.54
17.62
25.6
42.78
12.66
