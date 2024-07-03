Summary

Gretex Corporate Services Limited was originally incorporated as Dynamic Tradeserv Private Limited on September 05, 2008 at Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Gretex Corporate Services Private Limited on May 31, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and renamed it as Gretex Corporate Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company dated May 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by Mr. Arvind Harlalka, Mr. Alok Harlalka and M/s. Bonanza Agency LLP, who are the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of the Company. The Promoters have corporate and entrepreneurial experience in departments like Business development, Sales, Human Resource, etc. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Merchant Banking and is offering diversified financial and consultancy services in the areas of Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Debt Syndication, Compliance Advisory. The Company started operations in the year 2008, in the initial years the Company was engaged in the business of providing project finance services to companies through banks and financial institutions. In year 2011, the Company started providing services of capital market such as Direct Listing of Companies on nationwid

