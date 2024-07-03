Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹760
Prev. Close₹800
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.23
Day's High₹760
Day's Low₹760
52 Week's High₹875
52 Week's Low₹302.05
Book Value₹86.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)905.58
P/E136.52
EPS5.86
Divi. Yield0.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.52
10.24
1.14
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.07
30.89
11.02
6.02
Net Worth
81.59
41.13
12.16
6.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.98
1.14
3.14
yoy growth (%)
160.24
-63.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.75
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.74
-1.13
0.3
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
0.98
-0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
160.24
-63.56
Op profit growth
-193.89
-243.24
EBIT growth
-223.49
-255.44
Net profit growth
-162.24
-564.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
108.99
12.63
4.13
2.98
1.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.99
12.63
4.13
2.98
1.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.42
17.29
0.61
0.26
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Alok Harlalka
Executive Director
Pooja Harlalka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arvind Harlalka
Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishthi Dharmani
Additional Director
Ms Khusbu Agrawal
Whole Time Director
Sumeet Harlalka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gretex Corporate Services Ltd
Summary
Gretex Corporate Services Limited was originally incorporated as Dynamic Tradeserv Private Limited on September 05, 2008 at Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Gretex Corporate Services Private Limited on May 31, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and renamed it as Gretex Corporate Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company dated May 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by Mr. Arvind Harlalka, Mr. Alok Harlalka and M/s. Bonanza Agency LLP, who are the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of the Company. The Promoters have corporate and entrepreneurial experience in departments like Business development, Sales, Human Resource, etc. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Merchant Banking and is offering diversified financial and consultancy services in the areas of Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Debt Syndication, Compliance Advisory. The Company started operations in the year 2008, in the initial years the Company was engaged in the business of providing project finance services to companies through banks and financial institutions. In year 2011, the Company started providing services of capital market such as Direct Listing of Companies on nationwid
Read More
The Gretex Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹760 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is ₹905.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is 136.52 and 9.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gretex Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is ₹302.05 and ₹875 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.25%, 3 Years at 229.86%, 1 Year at 124.09%, 6 Month at 49.81%, 3 Month at 70.21% and 1 Month at 79.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.