760
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open760
  • Day's High760
  • 52 Wk High875
  • Prev. Close800
  • Day's Low760
  • 52 Wk Low 302.05
  • Turnover (lac)9.23
  • P/E136.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value86.71
  • EPS5.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)905.58
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

760

Prev. Close

800

Turnover(Lac.)

9.23

Day's High

760

Day's Low

760

52 Week's High

875

52 Week's Low

302.05

Book Value

86.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

905.58

P/E

136.52

EPS

5.86

Divi. Yield

0.04

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.23%

Non-Promoter- 33.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.52

10.24

1.14

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.07

30.89

11.02

6.02

Net Worth

81.59

41.13

12.16

6.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.98

1.14

3.14

yoy growth (%)

160.24

-63.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.75

-0.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.74

-1.13

0.3

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

0.98

-0.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

160.24

-63.56

Op profit growth

-193.89

-243.24

EBIT growth

-223.49

-255.44

Net profit growth

-162.24

-564.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

108.99

12.63

4.13

2.98

1.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.99

12.63

4.13

2.98

1.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.42

17.29

0.61

0.26

0.31

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gretex Corporate Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Alok Harlalka

Executive Director

Pooja Harlalka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arvind Harlalka

Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishthi Dharmani

Additional Director

Ms Khusbu Agrawal

Whole Time Director

Sumeet Harlalka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gretex Corporate Services Ltd

Summary

Gretex Corporate Services Limited was originally incorporated as Dynamic Tradeserv Private Limited on September 05, 2008 at Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Gretex Corporate Services Private Limited on May 31, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and renamed it as Gretex Corporate Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company dated May 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by Mr. Arvind Harlalka, Mr. Alok Harlalka and M/s. Bonanza Agency LLP, who are the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of the Company. The Promoters have corporate and entrepreneurial experience in departments like Business development, Sales, Human Resource, etc. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Merchant Banking and is offering diversified financial and consultancy services in the areas of Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Debt Syndication, Compliance Advisory. The Company started operations in the year 2008, in the initial years the Company was engaged in the business of providing project finance services to companies through banks and financial institutions. In year 2011, the Company started providing services of capital market such as Direct Listing of Companies on nationwid
Company FAQs

What is the Gretex Corporate Services Ltd share price today?

The Gretex Corporate Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹760 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is ₹905.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is 136.52 and 9.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gretex Corporate Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is ₹302.05 and ₹875 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd?

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.25%, 3 Years at 229.86%, 1 Year at 124.09%, 6 Month at 49.81%, 3 Month at 70.21% and 1 Month at 79.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.76 %

