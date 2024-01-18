|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|0.3
|3
|Interim
|The Board considered and approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 along with Limited review Report of Statutory Auditor. Further, the Board also declared Interim dividend @3% i.e. INR 0.30 Paise per Equity shares of fully paid of Rs. 10/- each.
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|-
|0.3
|3
|Final
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (3%) for the financial year ended 315 March, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company.
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|0.3
|3
|Interim
|Inter alia, declared Interim Dividend @3% i.e. 0.30 paise per Equity Shares of fully paid of Rs. 10/- each
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.