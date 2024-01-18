iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Dividend

748
(0.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Gretex Corporate CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202414 Nov 202415 Nov 20240.33Interim
The Board considered and approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 along with Limited review Report of Statutory Auditor. Further, the Board also declared Interim dividend @3% i.e. INR 0.30 Paise per Equity shares of fully paid of Rs. 10/- each.
Dividend8 Aug 202422 Aug 2024-0.33Final
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (3%) for the financial year ended 315 March, 2024, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company.
Dividend9 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20240.33Interim
Inter alia, declared Interim Dividend @3% i.e. 0.30 paise per Equity Shares of fully paid of Rs. 10/- each

Gretex Corporate: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gretex Corporate Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.