Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Key Ratios

744
(-0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

160.23

-63.56

36.97

Op profit growth

-193.89

-242.39

-300.03

EBIT growth

-223.48

-254.27

-307.53

Net profit growth

-138.37

-738.08

-134.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

31.13

-86.28

22.07

-15.11

EBIT margin

34.81

-73.37

17.32

-11.43

Net profit margin

20.63

-139.9

7.98

-31.9

RoCE

12.45

-10.58

7.1

RoNW

3.07

-8.82

1.23

RoA

1.84

-5.04

0.81

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.94

-17.59

3.81

-8.27

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.13

-26.91

1.41

-13.6

Book value per share

69.79

57.12

81.55

74.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.44

1.21

-18.12

9.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.66

60.5

18.56

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-25.76

-22.22

-23.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.56

2.82

-2.27

1.14

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.92

0.47

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

2.38

-3.48

3.65

-5.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-19.57

-66.22

-23.43

-45.75

Other costs

-49.29

-120.05

-54.49

-69.36

