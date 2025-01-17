Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
160.23
-63.56
36.97
Op profit growth
-193.89
-242.39
-300.03
EBIT growth
-223.48
-254.27
-307.53
Net profit growth
-138.37
-738.08
-134.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
31.13
-86.28
22.07
-15.11
EBIT margin
34.81
-73.37
17.32
-11.43
Net profit margin
20.63
-139.9
7.98
-31.9
RoCE
12.45
-10.58
7.1
RoNW
3.07
-8.82
1.23
RoA
1.84
-5.04
0.81
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.94
-17.59
3.81
-8.27
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.13
-26.91
1.41
-13.6
Book value per share
69.79
57.12
81.55
74.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.44
1.21
-18.12
9.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.66
60.5
18.56
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-25.76
-22.22
-23.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.56
2.82
-2.27
1.14
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.92
0.47
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
2.38
-3.48
3.65
-5.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-19.57
-66.22
-23.43
-45.75
Other costs
-49.29
-120.05
-54.49
-69.36
