Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Management Discussions

We are a Merchant Banker registered with SEBI under Category I, boasting a proven track record exceeding a decade in the field of Merchant Banking. We are offering diversified financial and consultancy services in the areas of Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Debt Syndication, Compliance advisory. Our expertise has been recognized through prestigious accolades, such as being honoured as the Top Volume Performer for SME IPO in India for both FY 2017-18 and FY 2020-21, FY 2021-2022 and FY 2022-23 by BSE Limited. On August 9, 2021, our company became listed on BSE SME India. Since our establishment, our primary goal has been to offer a comprehensive range of financial and capital market services to esteemed clients throughout India. Our main and corporate offices are in Mumbai, while our branch offices operate in Kolkata, Indore and Jaipur.

For over 8 years, our company has actively participated in the SME segment of the primary market, demonstrating our commitment to this sector. The SME platform provides an investor-friendly environment that allows SMEs from across India, previously part of the unorganized sector, to transition into a regulated and organized sector. This platform serves as an avenue for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and start-ups to raise funds for their growth and expansion, attracting early-stage investors.

As a Category I Merchant Banker, our role encompasses various responsibilities. We lead and syndicate small and mediumsized IPOs, FPOs, rights issues, composite issues, QIPs, PIPE deals, and other fund raising activities. We offer advisory for mergers and acquisitions, open offers, delisting offers, buybacks, compliance health checks, and the issuance of due diligence certificates. Additionally, we offer valuation and advisory services for foreign investments, ESOP certifications, fairness opinions for amalgamation schemes, mergers, spin-offs, and more. Our income primarily stems from merchant banking fees, and we have built a strong reputation in the primary market through the successful execution of 44 SME IPOs.

Since our inception, our companys objective has been to offer innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to our clients while ensuring compliance and delivering optimal client satisfaction. We recently achieved a significant milestone by listing our first mainboard IPO project on BSE Limited and NSE Limited for a Udaipur-based company as a Merchant Banker, and we have another mainboard IPO in the pipeline. Furthermore, we are expanding our services to the Private Equity sector, with an upcoming project already underway. In FY 2023-2024, we listed 10 companies on the SME Platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange/National Stock Exchange. 1 FPO is done during 23-24. Our team is actively working towards listing more SME IPOs and Main Board IPOs on both NSE and BSE.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Your company is primarily engaged in Merchant Banking Services. This sector is facing competitive, taxation, regulatory headwinds and game changing structural changes. Your company is gearing up to face such developments and re-engineer business strategy as required to bring in growth in Merchant Banking Services.

The Companys Merchant Banking business also started getting good traction as Corporates required Companys services for new projects & additional fund requirements. Companys Merchant banking Division is receiving good number of Valuation assignments also.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there is a growing optimism that India is on the cusp of a long-awaited economic take-off. Recent indicators are pointing to a quickening of the momentum of aggregate demand. Non-food spending is being pushed up by the green shoots of rural spending recovery. A modest easing of headline inflation in the reading for April 2024 confirms the expectation that an uneven and lagged pace of alignment with the target is underway.

According to Reserve Bank of India, Indias real GDP growth is projected to be 7% for FY25, with Q1 at 7.1%, Q2 at 6.9% %, Q3 at 7% , and Q4 at 7%.

Indias fiscal deficit during the first 11 months of FY24 stood at Rs. 15.01 trillion, or 86.5% of the revised annual estimate, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts. Honble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Interim Union Budget announcement said that the government has narrowed its fiscal deficit aim for FY24 by 10 basis points to 5.8 per cent of gross domestic product, and aims to bring it down to 5.1 per cent in the next financial year.

The prospects on Indian Economy remains bright with robust government capital expenditure, signs of the upturn in the private capex cycle, business optimism across various sectors, healthy corporate and bank balance sheets. However, there are headwinds like geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets, rising Red Sea disruptions and extreme weather events pose risks to Indias GDP growth outlook. According to the RBI, The outlook for the global economy is turning fragile as the descent of inflation is stalling, re-igniting risks to global financial stability. Capital flows have become volatile as nervous investors turn risk averse.

Indian companies have reported good performance in FY24 so far with good management commentary for the future.

Indian economy is strongly placed as compared to the global peers which will attract investors. Domestically, the economy is doing well which is evident from the recent power consumption, coal production data, mining data, auto sales, GST collection data, increase in investment led spending and other indicators like passenger air traffic, hotel occupancy. The Banks are also seeing healthy pickup in credit demand which was missing. While the global central banks especially in US and Europe are grappling with issues like balancing inflation and growth; however, Reserve Bank of India is balancing inflation and growth in a good manner.

GLOBAL ECONOMY AT LARGE

The merchant banking services market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $46.43 billion in 2023 to $54.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as economic growth and the expansion of capital markets, initiatives related to privatization and industry restructuring, the globalization of financial markets, increased engagement in investment banking activities, and the rise of entrepreneurship and start-ups.

The merchant banking services market is also anticipated to grow with the expansion of international trade and commerce. International trade and commerce involve the exchange of goods, services, and capital across national borders, fostering economic growth and specialization. This global exchange enhances interconnectedness and optimizes resource utilization. For example, in December 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported an increase in the monthly international trade deficit of the United States, rising from a revised $61.2 billion in September to $64.3 billion in October 2023. This surge was primarily attributed to an increase in imports. The goods deficit expanded to $89.8 billion, while the services surplus experienced a modest increase to $25.5 billion during the same period. Therefore, the expanding landscape of international trade and commerce is contributing to the growth of the merchant banking services market.

INDIAN ECONONMY

Strong economic growth in the first quarter of FY23 helped India overcome the UK to become the fifth-largest economy after it recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic shock. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 293.90 lakh crores (US$ 3.52 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 269.50 lakh crores (US$ 3.23 trillion). The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 9.1% as compared to 14.2% in 2022-23. Strong domestic demand for consumption and investment, along with Governments continued emphasis on capital expenditure are seen as among the key driver of the GDP in the first half of FY24. During the period January-March 2024, Indias exports stood at US$ 119.10 billion, with Engineering Goods (25.01%), Petroleum Products (17.88%) and Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (7.65%) being the top three exported commodity. Rising employment and increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. The contact-based services sector has demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand. The sectors success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High-Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

Indias appeal as a destination for investments has grown stronger and more sustainable because of the current period of global unpredictability and volatility, and the record amounts of money raised by India-focused funds in 2022 are evidence of investor faith in the "Invest in India" narrative.

MARKET SIZE

Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 172.90 lakh crores (US$ 2.07 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FrE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 160.71 lakh crores (US$ 1.92 trillion). The growth in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.6% as compared to 7.0% in 2022-23. There are 113 unicorn startups in India, with a combined valuation of over US$ 350 billion. As many as 14 tech startups are expected to list in 2024 Fintech sector poised to generate the largest number of future unicorns in India. With India presently has the third-largest unicorn base in the world. The government is also focusing on renewable sources by achieving 40% of its energy from non-fossil sources by 2030. India is committed to achieving the countrys ambition of Net Zero Emissions by 2070 through a five-pronged strategy, Panchamrit. Moreover, India ranked 3rd in the renewable energy country attractive index.

According to the McKinsey Global Institute, India needs to boost its rate of employment growth and create 90 million non-farm jobs between 2023 to 2030 in order to increase productivity and economic growth. The net employment rate needs to grow by 1.5% per annum from 2023 to 2030 to achieve 8-8.5% GDP growth between same time period. Indias current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 1.2% of GDP in the October-December quarter. The CAD stood at US$ 10.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023-24 compared to US$ 11.4 billion or 1.3% of GDP in the preceding quarter. This was largely due to higher service exports.

Exports fared remarkably well during the pandemic and aided recovery when all other growth engines were losing steam in terms of their contribution to GDP. Going forward, the contribution of merchandise exports may waver as several of Indias trade partners witness an economic slowdown. According to Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Mr. Piyush Goyal, Indian exports are expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

India is primarily a domestic demand-driven economy, with consumption and investments contributing to 70% of the economic activity. With an improvement in the economic scenario and the Indian economy recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic shock, several investments and developments have been made across various sectors of the economy. According to World Bank, India must continue to prioritise lowering inequality while also putting growth-oriented policies into place to boost the economy. In view of this, there have been some developments that have taken place in the recent past. Some of them are mentioned below.

According to HSBC Flash India PMI report, business activity surged in April to its highest level in about 14 years as well as sustained robust demand. The composite index reached 62.2, indicating continuous expansion since August 2021, alongside positive job growth and decreased input inflation, affirming Indias status as the fastest-growing major economy.

As of April 12, 2024, Indias foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 643.162 billion.

In 2023, India saw a total of US$ 49.8 billion in PE-VC investments.

Merchandise exports in March 2024 stood at US$ 41.68 billion, with total merchandise exports of US$ 437.06 billion during the period of April 2023 to March 2024.

India was also named as the 48th most innovative country among the top 50 countries, securing 40th position out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2023. India rose from 81st position in 2015 to 40th position in 2023. India ranks 3rd position in the global number of scientific publications.

In March 2024, the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) stood at second highest monthly revenue collection at Rs.1.78 lakh crore (US$ 21.35 billion), of which CGST is Rs. 34,532 crore (US$ 4.14 billion), SGST is Rs. 43,746 crore (US$ 5.25 billion).

Between April 2000-December 2023, cumulative FDI equity inflows to India stood at US$ 971.52 billion.

In February 2024, the overall IIP (Index of Industrial Production) stood at 147.2. The Indices of Industrial Production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors stood at 139.6, 144.5 and 187.1, respectively, in February 2024.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Indias Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation reached 5.69% in December 2023.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) inflows between April-July (2023-24) were close to Rs. 80,500 crore (US$ 9.67 billion), while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) sold Rs. 4,500 crore (US$ 540.56 million) in the same period. As per depository data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested (US$ 8.06 billion) in India during January-April 2024.

The wheat procurement during RMS 2023-24 (till May) was estimated to be 262 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) and the rice procured in KMS 2023-24 was 385 LMT. The combined stock position of wheat and rice in the Central Pool is over 579 LMT (Wheat 312 LMT and Rice 267 LMT).

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

Over the years, the Indian government has introduced many initiatives to strengthen the nations economy. The Indian government has been effective in developing policies and programmes that are not only beneficial for citizens to improve their financial stability but also for the overall growth of the economy. Over recent decades, Indias rapid economic growth has led to a substantial increase in its demand for exports. Besides this, a number of the governments flagship programmes, including Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, the Smart City Mission, and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, is aimed at creating immense opportunities in India. In this regard, some of the initiatives taken by the government to improve the economic condition of the country are mentioned below:

• In February 2024, the Finance Ministry announced the total expenditure in Interim 2024-25 estimated at Rs. 47,65,768 crore (US$ 571.64 billion) of which total capital expenditure is Rs. 11,11,111 crore (US$ 133.27 billion).

• On January 22, 2024, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana. Under this scheme, 1 crore households will receive rooftop solar installations.

• On September 17, 2023, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi launched the Central Sector Scheme PM-VISHWAKARMA in New Delhi. The new scheme aims to provide recognition and comprehensive support to traditional artisans & craftsmen who work with their hands and basic tools. This initiative is designed to enhance the quality, scale, and reach of their products, as well as to integrate them with MSME value chains.

• On August 6, 2023, Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to transform and revitalize 1309 railway stations across the nation. This scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

• On June 28, 2023, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change introduced the Draft Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, 2023.

• From April 1, 2023, Foreign Trade Policy 2023 was unveiled to create an enabling ecosystem to support the philosophy of AtmaNirbhar Bharat and Local goes Global.

• To enhance Indias manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the sector, the government of India has introduced the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Pharmaceuticals.

• Prime Ministers Development Initiative for North-East Region (PM-DevINE) was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 with a financial outlay of Rs. 1,500 crore (US$ 182.35 million).

• Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi has inaugurated a new food security scheme for providing free food grains to Antodaya Ann Yojna (AAY) & Primary Household (PHH) beneficiaries, called Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) from January 1,2023.

• The Amrit Bharat Station scheme for Indian Railways envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision, formulated on December 29, 2022, by the Ministry of Railways.

• On October 7, 2022, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched Credit Guarantee Scheme for Start-ups (CGSS) aiming to provide credit guarantees up to a specified limit by start-ups, facilitated by Scheduled Commercial Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

• Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) Scheme was launched in October 2022 by the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), a body under the Department of Telecommunications. The objective is to fund R&D in rural-specific communication technology applications and form synergies among academia, start-ups, research institutes, and the industry to build and develop the telecom ecosystem.

• Home & Cooperation Minister Mr. Amit Shah laid the foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Pujan of Tanot Mandir Complex Project under Border Tourism Development Programme in Jaisalmer in September 2022.

• In August 2022, Mr. Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare inaugurated four new facilities at the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), which has been rendering excellent services for more than 60 years under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

• In August 2022, a Special Food Processing Fund of Rs. 2,000 crore (US$ 242.72 million) was set up with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to provide affordable credit for investments in setting up Mega Food Parks (MFP) as well as processing units in the MFPs.

• In July 2022, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) announced plans to develop two Mega Cargo Handling Terminals on a Build- Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Mode at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,963 crore (US$ 747.64 million).

• In July 2022, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India & Maldives. This MoU will provide a platform to tap the benefits of information technology for court digitization and can be a potential growth area for IT companies and start-ups in both countries.

• India and Namibia entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on wildlife conservation and sustainable biodiversity utilization on July 20, 2022, for establishing the cheetah into the historical range in India.

• In July 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved international trade settlements in Indian rupees (Rs.) to promote the growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community.

• The Agnipath Scheme aims to develop a young and skilled armed force backed by an advanced warfare technology scheme by providing youth with an opportunity to serve Indian Army for a 4-year period. It is introduced by the Government of India on June 14, 2022.

• In June 2022, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs. 21,000 crore (US$ 2.63 billion) at Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara.

• Mr. Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, launched 75 newly developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) products/technologies during the first-ever AI in Defence (AIDef) symposium and exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on July 11, 2022.

• In June 2022, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs. 80,000 crore (US$ 10.01 billion) at the ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow. The Projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied industries, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, and Handloom & Textiles.

• The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lysterra LLC, a Russia-based company for the commercialization of bio capsule, an encapsulation technology for bio-fertilization on June 30, 2022.

• As of April 2022, India signed 13 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with its trading partners including major trade agreements like the India-UAE Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA).

• Mission Shakti was applicable with effect from April 1, 2022, aimed at strengthening interventions for womens safety, security, and empowerment.

• The Union Budget of 2022-23 was presented on February 1,2022, by the Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget had four priorities PM GatiShakti, Inclusive Development, Productivity Enhancement and Investment, and Financing of Investments. In the Union Budget 2022-23, effective capital expenditure is expected to increase by 27% at Rs. 10.68 trillion (US$ 142.93 billion) to boost the economy. This will be 4.1% of the total Gross Domestic Production (GDP).

• Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI) was launched in March 2022 by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers to provide credit linked capital and interest subsidy for Technology Upgradation of MSME units in pharmaceutical sector, as well as support of up to Rs. 20 crore (US$ 2.4 million) each for common facilities including Research centre, testing labs and ETPs (Effluent Treatment Plant) in Pharma Clusters, to enhance the role of MSMEs.

• Under PM GatiShakti Master Plan, the National Highway Network will develop 25,000 km of new highways network, which will be worth Rs. 20,000 crore (US$ 2.67 billion). In 2022-23. Increased government expenditure is expected to attract private= investments, with a production-linked incentive scheme providing excellent opportunities. Consistently proactive, graded, and measured policy support is anticipated to boost the Indian economy.

• In February 2022, The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment launched the Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Denotified/Nomadic/SemiNomadic tribal communities (DNTs) (SEED) to provide basic facilities like good quality coaching, and health insurance. livelihoods initiative at a community level and financial assistance for the construction of houses.

• In February 2022, Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman said that productivity linked incentive (PLI) schemes would be extended to 14 sectors to achieve the mission of AtmaNirbhar Bharat and create 60 lakh jobs with an additional production capacity of Rs. 30 trillion (US$ 401.49 billion) in the next five years.

• In the Union Budget of 2022-23, the government announced funding for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for domestic solar cells and module manufacturing of Rs. 24,000 crore (US$ 3.21 billion).

• In the Union Budget of 2022-23, the government announced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Bulk Drugs which was an investment of Rs. 2,500 crore (US$ 334.60 million).

• In the Union Budget of 2022, Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a scheme for design-led manufacturing in 5G would be launched as part of the PLI scheme.

• In September 2021, Union Cabinet approved major reforms in the telecom sector, which are expected to boost employment, growth, competition, and consumer interests. Key reforms include rationalization of adjusted gross revenue, rationalization of bank guarantees (BGs), and encouragement of spectrum sharing.

• In the Union Budget of 2022-23, the government has allocated Rs. 44,720 crore (US$ 5.98 billion) to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for capital investments in the 4G spectrum.

• Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs. 650 crore (US$ 86.69 million) for the Deep Ocean mission that seeks to explore vast marine living and non-living resources. Department of Space (DoS) has got Rs. 13,700 crore (US$ 1.83 billion) in 2022-23 for several key space missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-3, and Aditya L-1 (sun).

• In May 2021, the government approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries at an estimated outlay of Rs. 18,100 crore (US$ 2.44 billion); this move is expected to attract domestic and foreign investments worth Rs. 45,000 crore (US$ 6.07 billion).

• Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget of 2022-23 that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would issue Digital Rupee using blockchain and other technologies.

• In the Union Budget of 2022-23, Railway got an investment of Rs. 2.38 trillion (US$ 31.88 billion) and over 400 new high-speed trains were announced. The concept of "One Station, One Product" was also introduced.

• To boost competitiveness, Budget 2022-23 has announced reforming the 16-year-old Special Economic Zone (SEZ) act.

• In June 2021, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) announced that the investment limit for FPI (foreign portfolio investors) in the State Development Loans (SDLs) and government securities (G-secs) would persist unaffected at 2% and 6%, respectively, in FY22.

• In November 2020, the Government of India announced Rs. 2.65 trillion (US$ 36 billion) stimulus package to generate job opportunities and provide liquidity support to various sectors such as tourism, aviation, construction, and housing. Also, Indias cabinet approved the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to provide ~Rs. 2 trillion (US$ 27 billion) over five years to create jobs and boost production in the country.

• Numerous foreign companies are setting up their facilities in India on account of various Government initiatives like Make in India and Digital India. Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi launched the Make in India initiative with an aim to boost the countrys manufacturing sector and increase the purchasing power of the average Indian consumer, which would further drive demand and spur development, thus benefiting investors. The Government of India, under its Make in India initiative, is trying to boost the contribution made by the manufacturing sector with an aim to take it to 25% of the GDP from the current 17%. Besides, the government has also come up with the Digital India initiative, which focuses on three core components: the creation of digital infrastructure, delivering services digitally, and increasing digital literacy.

• On January 29, 2022, the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) will acquire bad loans worth up to Rs. 50,000 crore (US$ 6.69 billion) about 15 accounts by March 31,2022. India Debt Resolution Co. Ltd (IDRCL) will control the resolution process. This will clean up Indias financial system, help fuel liquidity, and boost the Indian economy.

• National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is a bank that will provide non-recourse infrastructure financing and is expected to support projects from the first quarter of FY23; it is expected to raise Rs. 4 trillion (US$ 53.58 billion) in the next three years.

• By November 1, 2021, India, and the United Kingdom hope to begin negotiations on a free trade agreement. The proposed FTA between these two countries is likely to unlock business opportunities and generate jobs. Both sides have renewed their commitment to boost trade in a manner that benefits all.

• In August 2021, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi announced an initiative to start a national mission to reach the US$ 400 billion merchandise export target by FY22.

• In August 2021, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi launched a digital payment solution, e-RUPI, a contactless and cashless instrument for digital payments.

• In April 2021, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, Ambassador of the UAE to India and Founding Patron of IFIICC, stated that trilateral trade between India, the UAE and Israel is expected to reach US$ 110 billion by 2030.

• India is expected to attract investment of around US$ 100 billion in developing the oil and gas infrastructure during 2019-23.

• The Government of India is expected to increase public health spending to 2.5% of the GDP by 2025

ROAD AHEAD

In the second quarter of FY24, the growth momentum of the first quarter was sustained, and high-frequency indicators (HFIs) performed well in July and August of 2023. Indias comparatively strong position in the external sector reflects the countrys positive outlook for economic growth and rising employment rates. India ranked 5th in foreign direct investment inflows among the developed and developing nations listed for the first quarter of 2022. Indias economic story during the first half of the current financial year highlighted the unwavering support the government gave to its capital expenditure, which, in 2023-24, stood 37.4% higher than the same period last year. In the budget of 2023-24, capital expenditure took lead by steeply increasing the capital expenditure outlay by 37.4 % in BE 2023-24 to Rs.10 lakh crore (US$ 120.12 billion) over Rs. 7.28 lakh crore (US$ 87.45 billion) in RE 2022-23. The ratio of revenue expenditure to capital outlay increased by 1.2% in the current year, signalling a clear change in favour of higher-quality spending. Stronger revenue generation because of improved tax compliance, increased profitability of the company, and increasing economic activity also contributed to rising capital spending levels. In February 2024, the Finance Ministry announced the total expenditure in Interim 2024-25 estimated at Rs. 47,65,768 crore (US$ 571.64 billion) of which total capital expenditure is Rs. 11,11,111 crore (US$ 133.27 billion). Since Indias resilient growth despite the global pandemic, Indias exports climbed at the second-highest rate with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 8.39% in merchandise exports and a 29.82% growth in service exports till April 2023. With a reduction in port congestion, supply networks are being restored. The CPI-C inflation reduction from June 2022 already reflects the impact. In September 2023 (Provisional), CPI-C inflation was 5.02%, down from 7.01% in June 2022. With a proactive set of administrative actions by the government, flexible monetary policy, and a softening of global commodity prices and supply-chain bottlenecks, inflationary pressures in India look to be on the decline overall.

Indian Financial Service Sector

India has a diversified financial sector undergoing rapid expansion, both in terms of strong growth of existing financial services firms and new entities entering the market. The sector comprises commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, co-operatives, pension funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities. The banking regulator has allowed new entities such as payment banks to be created recently, thereby adding to the type of entities operating in the sector. However, the financial sector in India is predominantly a banking sector with commercial banks accounting for more than 64% of the total assets held by the financial system.

The Government of India has introduced several reforms to liberalise, regulate and enhance this industry. The Government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken various measures to facilitate easy access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These measures include launching Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for MSMEs, issuing guidelines to banks regarding collateral requirements and setting up a Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA). With a combined push by Government and private sector, India is undoubtedly one of the worlds most vibrant capital markets.

As of February 2024, AUM managed by the mutual funds industry stood at US$ 658.72 billion (Rs. 54.54 trillion).

Inflow in Indias mutual fund schemes via systematic investment plans (SIP) from April 23 to February 24 stood at Rs. 1.79 lakh crore (US$ 21.73 billion).

Equity mutual funds registered a net inflow of Rs. 22.16 trillion (US$ 294.15 billion) by end of December 2021. The net inflows were US$ 888 million (Rs. 7,303.39 crore) in December as compared to a 21-month low of US$ 274.8 million (Rs. 2,258.35 crore) in November 2022.

Another crucial component of Indias financial industry is the insurance industry. The insurance industry has been expanding at a fast pace. The total first-year premium of life insurance companies reached US$ 32.04 billion in FY23. In FY23 (until December 2022) non-life insurance sector premiums reached US$ 22.5 billion (Rs. 1.87 lakh crore).

Leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India (as of Q4 FY22)

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is targeting a nearly five-fold growth in AUM to US$ 1.15 trillion (Rs. 95 lakh crore) and more than three times growth in investor accounts to 130 million by 2025.

Indias mobile wallet industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2023 and 2027 to reach US$ 5.7 trillion.

According to Goldman Sachs, investors have been pouring money into Indias stock market, which is likely to reach >US$ 5 trillion, surpassing the UK, and become the fifth-largest stock market worldwide by 2024.

INVESTMENTS/DEVELOPMENTS

The Financial Services Industry has seen major achievements in the recent past:

• In February 2024, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 12.10 billion transactions worth Rs. 18.28 lakh crore (US$ 220.77 billion).

• The number of transactions through immediate payment service (IMPS) reached 534.6 million (by volume) and amounted to Rs. 5.58 trillion (US$ 68.61 billion) in February 2024

• Indias PE/VC investments were at US$ 77 billion in 2021, which was 62% higher than in 2020.

• In 2021, Prosus acquired Indian payments giant BillDesk for US$ 4.7 billion.

• In September 2021, eight Indian banks announced that they are rolling out—or about to roll out—a system called Account Aggregator to enable consumers to consolidate all their financial data in one place.

• In September 2021, Piramal Group concluded a payment of US$ 4.7 billion (Rs. 34,250 crore) to acquire Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities

• Long-term economic outlook positive will lead to opportunity for financial services.

• Increasing domestic flows of funds in the equity markets through mutual funds and direct investment.

• Retail investor participation in IPO market augurs well for Indian broking industry.

• Strong equity research cell.

• The requirement of the funds by the corporates to increase capex and working capital in the coming months will augur well for the corporate advisory and merchant banking services of the company.

Threats

• Low capital base as the business requires large funds to expand its network and increase its Net Worth for empanelment with large Mutual Funds and FIIs for institutional broking (Internal).

• Fewer dealing branches & franchisee outlets (Internal).

• Competition in the Market place esp.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUECY:

The Companys internal control systems are adequate, operating effectively and are commensurate with the size of business and the same is provided through competent management, implementation of standard policies and processes, maintenance of an appropriate audit program with internal control environment, effective risk monitoring and management information systems. Moreover, the Company continuously upgrades these systems in line with the best available practices.

The Board of the Company has constituted an Audit Committee, which is headed by a Non-Executive Independent Director. The Audit Committee periodically reviews internal audit reports and brings to the notice of the Board any significant process deviations.

SEGMENT - WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company has delivered a satisfactory financial and operating performance for 2023-24. The total revenue from operations increased to Rs. 1944.13 Lakhs from Rs. 1262.57 Lakhs in the previous year, reflecting a strong demand for our services. Other income also saw a rise to Rs. 216.41 Lakhs from Rs. 161.44 Lakhs. This growth is attributed to our strategic initiatives/investments and market positioning.

RISK AND CONCERN

The Company operates in the Challenging business environment and exposed with following risks which includes economic risk, competition risk, market risk, human resources risk and regulatory risk etc. Any unfavourable changes in the in the government policies and economic condition of the Indian & Global financial market impact the growth of the Company. In this competitive world, your Company faces competition from existing players and new entrants.

However, we have always considered competition as a favourable factor since it drives us further towards growth. The Company with its well diversified service offerings, nationwide reach, coupled with the latest technological infrastructure and strong risk management systems will facilitate continuous growth in the coming years Availability of skilled man power is the most important factor for the growth of the Company, your Company try to retain its skilled man power.

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Due to improvement in markets coupled with a few good assignments for Merchant Banking, we could post a decent performance. The summary of previous three years financial results are given below:-

Financial Highlights Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Income from operations 1,944.13 1,262.57 10,899.48 1,262.57 Net Profit after Tax 743.89 645.83 3,664.11 2,176.37

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Company continued to focus on improving operational efficiency leading to better returns for the shareholders. Further, the company has significantly enhanced its operational performance by establishing prudent risk management framework.

RISK AND CONCERN

At a macro level, besides adverse geopolitical developments and rising global financial instability. These could affect the favourable combination of growth and inflation outcomes currently anticipated.

At the Micro level, there are "potential risks" to growth that arise out of the El Nino condition (unusual warming of surface waters in eastern Pacific Ocean), which could create drought conditions and lower agricultural output and raise prices.

Further technology expansions amongst the financial market intermediaries is a concern and can thus impact the performance of the company. The company is primarily exposed to interest rate risk, liquidity risk and operational risks.

During the year end under review, both Financial as well as operational performance of the Company and the Group as a whole, has been affected for the reasons mentioned above in the segment wise performance.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONSHIP FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEPOLE EMPLOYED

Human resource practices and policies at Gretex Corporate Services Limited ensure that all employees, wherever they work, whatever their role is, are always treated equally, fairly and respectfully. We maintain consistent and transparent diversity policies.

Our human resource team believes in personnel management, which involves planning, organizing, directing and controlling of the recruitment and resource management, training & development, compensation, integration and maintenance of people for the purpose of contributing to organizational, individual and social goals.

People power is one of the pillars of success of company. As on 31st March, 2024, the Company employs 70 employees. Going ahead, the Company aims to retain and develop the existing employees and align their goals with the common business vision and mission.

THE DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

During the financial year, the details of significant change in the key financial ratios i.e. change of more than 25% as compared to the previous year along with the detailed explanation is summarized below on standalone basis:

Sr. no. Key Financial Ratios F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Changes in % Reasons for change 01 Debtors Turnover Ratio 14.22% 23.76% 9.54% Improved due to better collection efficiency. 02 Inventory Turnover Ratio Not applicable as the company does not hold inventory. 03 Interest Coverage Ratio (in times) 308.63% 31.59% -277.04 Improved significantly as finance costs reduced from Rs. 22.96 Lakhs to Rs. 2.71 Lakhs. 04 Current Ratio 1.70% 2.43% 0.73% Decreased due to a higher proportion of current liabilities compared to current assets. 05 Debt Equity Ratio (in times) Reduced to zero as long-term borrowings were eliminated 06 Operating Margin (in %) Please refer page No. 97 of Standalone Financial Statements 07 Net Profit Margin (in %) 38.26% 51.15% 12.89% Decreased primarily due to higher operating expenses in the year.

The Return on Net Worth during the FY 2023-24 was 0.09 % as compared to 0.16 % in FY 2022-23. The Return on Net Worth has improved compared to the previous financial year, driven by increased profitability and better operational efficiency. This positive change reflects our strategic initiatives and strong market position.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of application securities laws and regulations. The actual result may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Government regulation and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.