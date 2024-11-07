Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Gretex Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached in the annexure. The Board considered and approved Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q2) and Half year ended September 30, 2024 of FY 2024-25 along with Limited review Report of Statutory Auditor. Further, the Board also declared Interim dividend @3% i.e. INR 0.30 Paise per Equity shares of fully paid of Rs. 10/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Gretex Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Gretex Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI LODR Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 (the Board Meeting) inter alia to: 1.Consider and approve the draft Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 of FY 2024-25; 2.Consider the recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In this regard this is to further inform you that as per companys code of conduct for insider trading the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has already been closed for all the directors and other persons w.e.f. 1st July 2024 to till 48 hours after the declaration of aforesaid financial results to stock exchange. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Disclosure under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Gretex Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 29(1)(d) of the SEBI LODR Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 17 2024 (the Board Meeting) inter alia to consider the following. 1. To Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31st 2024 of FY 2023-24. 2. Evaluate the raising of funds by way of preferential allotment including a qualified institutions placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate including determination of issue price by way of issue of equity shares equity linked securities warrants and / or any other eligible securities subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting dated April 17, 2024 audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March, 31 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Gretex Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Gretex Corporate Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of Equity Shares. Gretex Corporate Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sub: Postponement of the scheduled Board Meeting intimated to be held on 29th March, 2024. This is in continuation to our intimation dated March 23, 2024 in which the Company informed to the Exchange about conducting of the Board Meeting of the Company on 29th March, 2024 i.e. on tomorrow. In this connection, we would like to further inform that the said Meeting has now been postponed. The Company shall inform the next date of the Board Meeting for the said purpose to the Exchange in due course. Accordingly, the Trading window closed for the said purpose for all connected persons/ officers/ designated employees/ designated persons/ insiders/ members of the promoter and promoter group/ directors of the Company and immediate relatives of these persons, including but not limited to the persons specified in the Companys Code of Conduct shall be opened after this intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024