Gretex Corporate Services Ltd Summary

Gretex Corporate Services Limited was originally incorporated as Dynamic Tradeserv Private Limited on September 05, 2008 at Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Gretex Corporate Services Private Limited on May 31, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and renamed it as Gretex Corporate Services Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Public Limited Company dated May 12, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company is promoted by Mr. Arvind Harlalka, Mr. Alok Harlalka and M/s. Bonanza Agency LLP, who are the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of the Company. The Promoters have corporate and entrepreneurial experience in departments like Business development, Sales, Human Resource, etc. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Merchant Banking and is offering diversified financial and consultancy services in the areas of Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Debt Syndication, Compliance Advisory. The Company started operations in the year 2008, in the initial years the Company was engaged in the business of providing project finance services to companies through banks and financial institutions. In year 2011, the Company started providing services of capital market such as Direct Listing of Companies on nationwide stock exchanges. This new venture gave management an interest to explore more opportunities in capital market. In year 2013, the Company had applied for the license of merchant banking with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). SEBI provided the Company with Initial Certificate of Registration which was valid for a period of 5 years.In 2014, Company was registered as SEBI- Category- I Merchant Banker.In 2016, the Company shifted its registered office from West Bengal to Maharashtra.In 2017, Gretex Services listed its First Company on the SME Platform. Further, the Company listed a total of 17 companies on SME Platform.In 2018, the Company was awarded as one of the top volume performers (Merchant Banking- SME Platform) by Bombay Stock Exchange. In 2019, the Initial Certificate of Registration was renewed and a permanent registration was provided by SEBI. Since past six years, the Company Promoters have been carrying out the business of management of fund-raising activities, investment advisory, underwriting of issues, manager, consultant or adviser to any issue including corporate advisory services and as consultant or adviser to the Issuer. In 2020, Gretex listed its 21st Company on SME Platform out of which Two Companies were listed during pandemic situation (COVID-19).In August 2021, the Company became listed on BSE SME India. As a Category I Merchant Banker, the Company lead and syndicate small and mediumsized IPOs, FPOs, rights issues, composite issues, QIPs, PIPE deals, and other fund raising activities. It offer advisory for mergers and acquisitions, open offers, delisting offers, buybacks, compliance health checks, and the issuance of due diligence certificates. Additionally, it offer valuation and advisory services for foreign investments, ESOP certifications, fairness opinions for amalgamation schemes, mergers, spin-offs, and more. The Company has built a strong reputation in the primary market through the successful execution of 44 SME IPOs.The Company apart from this, has achieved a significant milestone by listing its first mainboard IPO project on BSE Limited and NSE Limited for a Udaipur-based company as a Merchant Banker. In FY 2023-2024, it listed 10 companies on the SME Platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange/National Stock Exchange. 1 FPO is done during 23-24. Furthermore, the Company is expanding services to the Private Equity sector, with an upcoming project. The Promoters are providing services that ensure customer satisfaction. They have long-term and stable relationships developed with key suppliers and customers through the quality service provided by them. The client list includes SME companies from various sector such as Business Process Management Services, Pharma, Garment Manufacturing, Plastic sheets and granules Manufacturing, Industrial Machinery, Hotels, Containers & Packaging, IT Consulting & Software, Railway Infrastructure, Protective gear Manufacturing. Apart from clients, the Company have been able to create a long-term relationship with intermediaries involved in the due process of IPOs such as Printers, Registrar and Share Transfer Agents, legal firms, printers and advertisers, stock brokers, Depository Participants, stock exchanges, wealth managers, investment advisors, merchant bankers, NBFCs, banks etc.In particular, the Company compete with other financial advisory and investment companies, both in India and abroad; and other merchant banks and public and private sector funds operating in the markets. Their client mix consists of both small and medium size businesses, which are based upon a local or regional relationship with presence in each market, and large national/ multinational client relationships. The Company compete with a large number of registered merchant bankers with factors, including execution, depth of product and service offerings, innovation, reputation and price.