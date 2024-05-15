To,

Your Board of Directors (Board) are pleased to present the Sixteen Annual Report of your Company, Gretex Corporate Services Limited, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this report covers the financial results and other developments during April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 in respect of Gretex Corporate Services Limited.

1. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (all figures are in Lakhs)

The total revenue of your company from operations stood at INR.2160.54/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as against INR 1424/- for the previous financial year. The Profit before tax from operations is INR.1001.07/-Lakhs for the current year as against INR.827.52/- in previous financial year. After making provision for tax, the net profit of your company is INR.743.89/-as against INR.645.83/-Lakhs in the previous financial year.

(Amount is Rs. Lakhs)*

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 1 * FY 23-24 FY 22-23 FY 23-24 FY 22-23 Revenue from Operations 1,944.13 1,262.57 10,899.48 1,262.57 Other Income 216.41 161.44 541.55 277.73 Total Income 2,160.54 1,424.01 11,441.03 1,540.30 Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation, Interest & Taxation 1,064.89 893.40 4,839.60 1,005.34 Less: Interest 2.71 22.96 17.62 22.96 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 47.74 36.34 159.57 45.98 Profit/(Loss) Before Exceptional and Extra ordinary items & Tax 1,014.44 834.10 4,662.41 936.40 Less: Provision for CSR Expenses 13.37 6.58 90.22 6.58 Profit / (Loss) before taxation 1,001.07 827.52 4,572.19 929.82 Less: Provision for taxation 267.77 181.76 1,118.04 204.61 Provision for taxation for earlier year (12.83) (12.16) Deferred Tax 2.25 (0.06) (56.11) (2.49) MAT Credit 2.81 Profit / (Loss) after taxation 743.89 645.83 3,522.42 724.89 Share of Profit/(Loss) Transferred to Minority Interest Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates 141.69 1,451.48 Balance carried to Balance sheet 743.89 645.83 3,664.11 2,176.37

* The Company first time adopted IndAS. Refer Note No. AI appearing on Page No. 92 and Note No. AJ on Page No. 146 for Standalone and Consolidated, respectively for the year ended March 31,2024

2. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

Your Company is primarily engaged in the business of Merchant Banking and is offering diversified financial and consultancy services in the areas of Capital Markets, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Debt Syndication, Compliance Advisory

The Total Standalone Income of the Company stood at Rs.2160.54 Lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs 1424.01 Lacs in the previous year. The Company made a *Net Profit of Rs. 743.88 Lacs for the year ended March 31,2024 as compared to the Standalone Net Profit of Rs. 645.83 Lacs in the previous year.

*Net profit calculated before considering other Comprehensive Income

The Consolidated Total Income is Rs. 11441.03 Lacs for the financial year ended March 31,2024 as against Rs. 1540.30 Lacs during the previous financial year. Consolidated **Net Profit (which includes profit from associate company as well) is Rs. 3664.11 Lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the Net Profit of Rs. 2176.37 Lacs in the previous year.

*Net profit calculated before considering other Comprehensive Income

The company in spite of many challenges and competitive market conditions was able to achieve satisfactory Sales and Net Profit (After Tax) figures. The management is of the opinion that in the coming future as the overall situation seems to be to be improving and Directors are optimistic about Companys business and hopeful of better performance with increased revenue in next year.

Our Company in the financials year 2023-24 interalia has listed 10 Companies on SME Platform of BSE Limited and Emerge Platform of NSE Limited and handled one further public offer.

There has been no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. SHARE CAPITAL

Your Company during the FY 2023-2024 has increased its Authorised Equity Share Capital from Rs. 11,00,00,000.00 (Rupees Eleven Crore Only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 13,00,00,000.00 (Rupees Thirteen Crore Only) divided into 1,30,00,000 (One Crore Thirty Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten Only).

Further during the FY 2023-2024, the Company by way of Rights Issue has issued 12,79,440 (Twelve Lakhs Seventy-Ninety Thousand Four Hundred and Forty Only) equity shares of Rs. 10.00 each in the ratio of 1:8 (1 fully paid-up equity shares for every 8 equity shares held) as Right shares of an aggregate nominal value upto Rs. 1,27,94,400.00 (Rupees One Crore Twenty-Seven Lakh and Ninety-Four Thousand and Four Hundred Only), as Right shares to the shareholders.

Thereafter, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Capital has been increased to Rs. 11,51,55,450/-( Rupees Eleven Crores Fifty one Lakhs, Fifty Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty only) divided into 1,15,15,545 (One crore Fifteen Lakhs Fifteen Thousand Five Hundred and Forty Five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

4. ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company https://gretexcorporate.com/ investors/

5. GENERAL RESERVE

As on March 31,2024, Reserves and Surplus of the Company were at Rs. 7,006.86 Lacs (Standalone) (Rupees Seventy Crore Six Lakh Eighty-Six Thousand Only) & Rs. 9,720.59 Lacs (Consolidated) (Rupees Ninety-Seven Crore Twenty Lakh Fifty-Nine Thousand Only).

6. DIVIDEND

Your directors are pleased to inform that an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.30 (Thirty Paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 10.00 each was paid for the financial year 2023-24.

The Board has approved and adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy and the same has been displayed on the Companys website: https://gretexcorporate.com/

7. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of the business of your Company during the financial year ended March 31,2024.

8. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 in the year under review.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS

Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan (DIN: 00807957) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company in the Board Meeting held on May 26, 2023 respectively.

Ms. Khusbu Agrawal (DIN: 09847254) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company in the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2023 subject to approval of members in the 16th Annual General Meeting respectively.

Mr. Goutam Gupta (DIN: 06740979) has resigned as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company in the Board Meeting held on September 23, 2023 respectively.

Mr. Sumeet Harlalka (DIN: 00474175) was appointed as a Whole-Time Director of the company in the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2023 respectively.

Ms. Pooja Harlalka (DIN: 05326346) resigned from the company w.e.f 17th April, 2024 from the position of Executive Director respectively.

Mr. Alok Harlalka (DIN: 02486575) who is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, is re-appointed as Director.

Ms. Dimple Slun (PAN: FOOPS2209E) has resigned as a Company Secretary of the company in the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2023 and resigned as Compliance officer of the company in the Board Meeting held on April 17, 2024.

Ms. Nishthi Haresh Dharmani (PAN: ADDPL2666H) was appointed as a Company Secretary of the company in the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2023 and appointed as Compliance officer of the company in the Board Meeting held on April 17, 2024.

None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed / re-appointed as directors of the company as per the provisions of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

10. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board process, information and functioning etc.

The Board was of the view that the performance of the Board as a whole was adequate and fulfilled the parameters stipulated in the evaluation framework in its pro-growth activity. The Board also ensured that the Committee functioned adequately and independently in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, the individual directors fulfilled their applicable responsibilities and duties laid down by the Companies Act, 2013 and at the same time contributed with their valuable knowledge, experience and expertise to grab the opportunity and counter the adverse challenges faced by the Company during the year.

11. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

Pursuant to section 134(3)(d) of the Act, your Company confirm having received necessary declarations from all the Independent Directors under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 declaring that they meet the criteria of independence laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

12. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

In terms of requirement of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Director had a separate meeting on March 29, 2024 without the attendance of Non-Independent Director and Members of management. All the Independent Directors were present at the said meeting. The activities prescribed in paragraph VII of Schedule IV to the Act were carried out at the said meeting.

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The particulars of loans, guarantees or investments made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are furnished in the notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

14. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY

A Related Party Policy has been devised by the Board of Directors for determining the materiality of transaction with the related parties and dealing with them. The Audit Committee reviews all the related party transactions quarterly.

Further the members may note that the Company have entered into the following kinds of related party transactions:

- Contracts / Arrangements / Transactions which are not at arms length basis.

- Any Material Contracts / Arrangements / Transactions.

Please refer Form AOC-2 Annexed to the Directors Report for details of the transactions entered with Related Parties.

15. EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Except as mentioned below, there are no significant events occurred during the financial year after the date of financial statements.

Preferential Allotment

The Company has in its Members Meeting held on 15.05.2024, passed special resolution for approval of issue of 4,00,000 equity shares and 8,00,000 Warrants on Preferential Basis by way of Private Placement to the Promoters as well as to the person who are not the shareholders of the company at a price of Rs. 379/- (Rupees Three Hundred Seventy-Nine only) per Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 369/- (Rupees Three Hundred Sixty-Nine only) per Equity Share, aggregating to 45,48,00,000/- (Rupees Forty-Five Crores Forty Eight Lakhs only).

16. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an adequate Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations, which are well supplemented by surveillance of Internal Auditor. The scope of work includes review of process for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in management discussion and analysis report forming part of this report.

17. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES

In pursuance of the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the CSR provisions are applicable to our Company for F.Y 2023-2024. The Annual Report on CSR Activities is attached with this report as Annexure I.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

The prescribed particulars of conservation of energy, technology absorption as stipulated under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to your company as we are neither a manufacturing company nor the operation of your Company are energy intensive. However, the disclosure regarding the same are set-forth below:

a) Conservation of Energy: Adequate measure has been taken for conservation of energy and efficient use of resources. Company follows principles of "Green IT".

b) Technology Absorption: The Company is vigil on technology absorption as per the requirement of its business operations. However, during the year there was no acquisition of new technology.

19. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT-GO

During the year foreign exchange earnings was Rs. 2,57,762.43.

During the year here were no expenditure in foreign currency.

20. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review.

c) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e) That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) That the Directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

21. NAME OF THE COMPANIES WHICH ARE SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

As on date, your Company has one material subsidiary company and it does not have any associates as on 31st March 2024:

Sr. Name and Address of the Company No. CIN Holding / Subsidiary/ Associate % of Shares held Applicable Section 1. Gretex Share Broking Limited (GSBL)* A-401, Floor 4th, Plot FP-616, (PT), Naman Midtown, Senapati Bapat Marg, Near Indiabulls, Dadar (w), Delisle Road, Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra, India. U65900MH2010PLC289361 Subsidiary 65.71 2(87) 2. Sunview Nirman Private Limited** 90, Phears Lane, 5th Floor, Kolkata -700012,West Bengal, India U70109WB2011PTC 169741 Subsidiary 56.14 2(87) 3. Sankhu Merchandise Private Limited*** Office No. 13, 1st Floor, Raja Bahadur Mansion, Old Bansilal Building, 9-15 Homi Modi Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400023, Maharashtra, India U52190MH2011PTC269247 Associate 20.83 2(6)

*GSBL became Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f.12.09.2023.

**Discontinued as subsidiary.w.e.f 31.07.2023

*** Merged with Gretex Industries Limited (GIL)pursuant to Honble National Company law Tribunal (Honble NCLT), Kolkata Bench vide its order dated April 02,2024. Post-merger the Company holds 11.48% of Equity Capital of GIL.

22. BOARD OF DIRECTORSs

The Board meets at least once in a quarter, inter-alia, to review the quarterly performance and the financial results. The notice of each Board Meeting is given in writing to each Director. The Company circulates well in advance agenda of the Board Meeting along with detailed notes to the Directors.

Composition of Board of Directors of the Company

Name of the Director Category of Directorship No. of Directorship in other Public & Private Limited Companies Mr. Alok Harlalka Managing Director 6 Mr. Arvind Harlalka * Whole Time Director 6 Ms. Pooja Harlalka ** Executive (Non - Independent Director) 4 Ms. Khusbu Agrawal *** Non-Executive (Independent Director) 1 Mr. Rajiv Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive (Independent Director) - Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan **** Additional Non-Executive (Independent Director) 1 Mr. Sumeet Harlalka Whole-time director 8 Mr. Goutam Gupta# Non-Executive (Independent Director) -

*Re-designated as Whole Time director in Board Meeting held on 17th April, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing AGM of the Company.

**Ms. Pooja Harlalka Resigned from Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 17th April, 2024.

*** Ms. Khusbu Agrawal was appointed as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 14, 2023.

****Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan was appointed as Non-Executive (Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. May 26, 2023.

#Mr. Goutam Gupta resigned as Non-Executive (Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. November 14, 2023

Number of Board Meetings

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Ten (10) Board Meetings were held:

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 i.e., not more than 120 days from the previous meeting.

Separate Meeting of Independent Directors

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on March 29, 2024, to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors (including the Chairman) and the Board as whole. The Independent Directors also reviewed the quality, content and timeliness of the flow of information between the Management and the Board and its Committees which is necessary to effectively and reasonably perform and discharge their duties.

Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties. Based on the declarations received from the Independent Directors, the Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified under the Act and the Regulations and are independent of the management.

Directors Attendance Record

The last Annual General Meeting was held on July 11, 2023. The attendance record of the Directors at the Board Meetings during the year ended on March 31, 2024, and at the last Annual General Meeting is as under

Name of the Director No. of Board Meetings attended during the year Whether attended last Annual General Meeting Mr. Alok Harlalka 08 out of 10 Yes Mr. Arvind Harlalka 09 out of 10 Yes Ms. Pooja Harlalka* 05 out of 10 Yes Ms. Khusbu Agrawal** 01 out of 10 Not Applicable Mr. Rajiv Kumar Agarwal 08 out of 10 Yes Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan KhetanA 06 out of 10 Yes Mr. Sumeet Harlalka*** 02 out of 10 Not Applicable Mr. Goutam Gupta# 07 out of 10 Yes

* Ms. Pooja Harlalka resigned w.e.f. April 17, 2024.

** Ms. Khusbu Agrawal was appointed as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 14, 2023.

A Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan was appointed as Non-Executive (Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. May 26, 2023.

* **Mr. Sumeet Harlalka was appointed as Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from w.e.f August 01,2023.

* Mr. Goutam Gupta resigned as Non-Executive (Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. November 14, 2023

Evaluation of the Boards Performance

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

The result of the evaluation done by Independent Directors was reported to the Chairman of the Board. It was reported that the performance evaluation of the Board & Committees was satisfactory. The Chairman of the Board provided feedback to the Directors on an individual basis, as appropriate. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Prevention of Insider Trading Code

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

23. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

In accordance with requirement SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, provisions on Corporate Governance the Board of Directors of the Company had constituted following Committees. The details of which are as under:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Terms of Reference

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are as per the guidelines set out in the Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 with the stock exchanges read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. These broadly include:

> Develop an annual plan for Committee,

> Review of financial reporting processes,

> Review of risk management, internal control and governance processes,

> Discussions on quarterly, half yearly and annual financial statements,

> Interaction with statutory, internal auditors,

> Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors and

> Risk management framework concerning the critical operations of the Company.

In addition to the above, the Audit Committee also reviews the following:

> Matter included in the Directors Responsibility Statement;

> Changes, if any, in the accounting policies;

> Major accounting estimates and significant adjustments in financial statement;

> Compliance with listing and other legal requirements concerning financial statements;

> Disclosures in financial statement including related party transactions;

> Qualification in draft audit report;

> Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans & investments;

> Managements Discussions and Analysis of Companys operations;

> Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary;

> Periodical Internal Audit Reports and the report of Fraud Risk Management Committee;

> Findings of any special investigations carried out either by the Internal Auditors or by the external investigating agencies;

> Letters of Statutory Auditors to management on internal control weakness, if any;

> Major non-routine transactions recorded in the financial statements involving exercise of judgment by the management;

> Recommend to the Board the appointment, re-appointment and, if required the replacement or removal of the statutory auditors and cost auditors considering their independence and effectiveness, and recommend the audit fees; and

> Subject to review by the Board of Directors, review on quarterly basis, Related Party Transactions entered into by the Company pursuant to each omnibus approval given.

Composition and Meetings of Audit Committee

The Audit Committee consists of two Independent Directors at present, all members of the Audit Committee are financially literate and they have accounting or related financial management expertise. The Audit Committee met 8 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The attendance record of the members at the meeting was as follows:

Name of the Director Position No. of Meetings attended during the year Mr. Rajiv Kumar Agarwal Chairman 8 Ms. Khusbu Agrawal* Member 2 Mr. Arvind Harlalka Member 8

* Ms. Khusbu Agrawal was Re-designated as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 14, 2023.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted a Nomination & Remuneration Committee, as per the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, with the object of Remuneration & Nomination committee is to recommend / review the remuneration of Managing Directors / Whole-time Directors. The remuneration policy of the Company is directed towards rewarding performance and attracting new talents / retaining them. While deciding the remuneration, the Committee considers the financial position of the Company, trend in the Industry, Appointees qualification, experience, past performance, past remuneration etc.

Terms of Reference

The Committee is empowered: -

> Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

> Formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

> Devising a policy on Board diversity;

> Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every director s performance;

> Determining, reviewing and recommending to the Board, the remuneration of the Companys Managing / Joint Managing / Deputy Managing / Whole time / Executive Director(s), including all elements of remuneration package;

> To ensure that the relationship of remuneration to perform is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks;

> Formulating, implementing, supervising and administering the terms and conditions of the Employee Stock Option Scheme, Employee Stock Purchase Scheme, whether present or prospective, pursuant to the applicable statutory / regulatory guidelines;

> Carrying out any other functions as authorized by the Board from time to time or as enforced by statutory / regulatory authorities.

Composition and Meetings of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee consists of two Independent Directors at present, all members of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee are financially literate and they have accounting or related financial management expertise. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee met 5 times during the financial year ended March 31,2024. The attendance record of the members at the meeting was as follows:

Name of the Director Position No. of Meetings attended during the year Mr. Rajiv Kumar Agarwal Chairman 4 Ms. Khusbu Agarwal* Member 1 Mr. Arvind Harlalka** Member 5 Ms. Dimple Laxminarayan Khetan *** Member -

* Ms. Khusbu Agrawal was appointed as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 14, 2023.

** Change in designation of Mr. Arvind Harlalka from Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director to Whole Time Director w.e.f. April 17, 2024.

*** appointed as Member of the Committee w.e.f. April 17, 2024.

This Committee has been formed to carry out the function as contained in Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 and shall enjoy necessary powers and authority reviews commensurate with its functions.

Policy for selection and appointment of Directors and their Remuneration

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has adopted a Charter which, inter alia, deals with the manner of selection of Board of Directors, CFO & Managing Director and their remuneration. This Policy is accordingly derived from the said Charter.

Criteria of selection of Non-Executive Directors

The Non-Executive Directors shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have a diverse Board with Directors having expertise in the fields of manufacturing, marketing, finance, taxation, law, governance and general management.

In case of appointment of Independent Directors, the NRC Committee shall satisfy itself with regard to the independent nature of the Directors vis-a-vis the Company so as to enable the Board to discharge its function and duties effectively.

The NRC Committee shall ensure that the candidate identified for appointment as a Director is not disqualified for appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The NRC Committee shall consider the following attributes / criteria, whilst recommending to the Board the candidature for appointment as Director:

> Qualification, expertise and experience of the Directors in their respective fields;

> Personal, Professional or business standing;

> Diversity of the Board.

In case of re-appointment of Non-Executive Directors, the Board shall take into consideration the performance evaluation of the Director and his engagement level.

Remuneration Policy

The Non-Executive Directors shall be entitled to receive remuneration by way of sitting fees, reimbursement of expenses for participation in the Board meetings or any other remuneration as may be approved by the Board and the members.

A Non-Executive Director shall be entitled to receive sitting fees for each meeting of the Board attended by him, of such sum as may be approved by the Board of Directors within the overall limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

CEO / Managing Director / CFO - Criteria for selection / appointment

For the purpose of selection of the CEO / MD / CFO, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall identify persons of integrity who possess relevant expertise, experience and leadership qualities required for the position and shall take into consideration recommendation, if any, received from any member of the Board.

The Committee will also ensure that the incumbent fulfils such other criteria with regard to age and other qualifications as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 or other applicable laws.

Remuneration for the CEO / Managing Director / CFO

At the time of appointment or re-appointment, the CEO / Managing Director / CFO shall be paid such remuneration as may be mutually agreed between the Company (which includes the NRC Committee and the Board of Directors) and the CEO / Managing Director / CFO limits as be approved by the Board and the Members and as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The remuneration shall be subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in General Meeting. The remuneration of the CEO / Managing Director / CFO comprises only of fixed component. The fixed component comprises salary, allowances, perquisites, amenities and retiral benefits.

Remuneration Policy for the Senior Management Employees

In determining the remuneration of the Senior Management Employees (i.e., KMPs and Executive Committee Members) the NRC Committee shall ensure the relationship of remuneration and performance benchmark is clear.

The Managing Director will carry out the individual performance review based on the standard appraisal matrix and shall consider the appraisal score card and other factors mentioned herein-above, whilst recommending the annual increment and performance incentive to the NRC Committee for its review and approval.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Committee is in charge of looking after grievances of Investors and Shareholders. The detail of the Committee is as follows:

Terms of Reference

The terms of reference of the Committee includes the following:

> To review all complaint recorded in Scores of SEBI and replies made to the same by RTA / Company Secretary.

> To receive report on all complaints recorded in SCORES of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent and note the corrective actions taken by the Registrars.

> To take action of all grievances and complaints lodged by the stock exchange, shareholders associations and other bodies.

> To review grievances of other stakeholders of the Company given in their individual capacity.

> Overview activities relating to share maintenance and related work.

Composition and Meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of One Independent Directors at present, all members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are financially literate. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 1 time during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The attendance record of the members at the meeting was as follows:

Name of the Director Position No. of Meetings attended during the year Mr. Arvind Harlalka* Chairman 1 Ms. Khusbu Agarwal** Member 1 Mr. Alok Harlalka Member 1 Ms. Khusbu Agarwal** Chairman -

* Change in designation of Mr. Arvind Harlalka from Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director to Whole Time Director w.e.f. April 17, 2024.

**Ms. Khusbu Agrawal was appointed as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 14, 2023 and Chairman of Committee w.e.f. 17.04.2024.

24. GENERAL BODY MEETINGS

Annual and Extra Ordinary General Meetings:

The details of the last three Annual General Meetings of the Company are as under:

Annual General Meeting.

Financial Year Date & Time Venue VENUE 2022-2023 July 11th 2023, at 04:00 p.m Office No 1220, Wing - B, One BKC, G- Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051 2021-2022 September 30th, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. One BKC, Wing - B / 1220 G- Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051, India 2020-2021 September 30th, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Office No. 13, 1st Floor, Bansilal Mansion, 9-15, Homi Modi Street, Fort Mumbai-400001, Maharashtra, India

Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the F.Y 2023 -24

Financial Year Date & Time Venue VENUE 2023-2024 August 05th, 2023 at 04:00 p.m Office No. 13, 1st Floor, Bansilal Mansion, 9-15, Homi Modi Street, Fort Mumbai-400001, Maharashtra, India 2023-2024 January 03rd, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. A-401, Floor 4th, Plot FP-616, (PT), Naman Midtown, Senapati Bapat Marg,Near Indiabulls, Dadar (w), Delisle Road, Delisle Road, Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400013

25. DISCLOSURE

There are no materially significant transactions with the related parties viz. Promoters, Directors or the Management, or their relatives or Subsidiaries that had potential conflict with the Companys interest.

Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standard (AS 18) has been made in the Annual Report.

There are no pecuniary relationships or transactions of Non-Executive Directors vis-a-vis the Company which has potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large.

No penalties have been imposed on the Company by Stock Exchange or SEBI relating to capital markets during the last three years.

The Company has in place a mechanism to inform the Board members about the Risk assessment and mitigation plans and periodical reviews to ensure that the critical risks are controlled by the executive management.

During the year ended March 31, 2024 the Company does have material listed / unlisted subsidiary companies as defined in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 apart from mentioned below.

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of Independence as stipulated SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

26. MEANS OF COMMUNICATION Results

The Half Yearly Audited Results and the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company are sent to the stock exchanges immediately after they are approved by the Board. Also, they are uploaded on the Companys website www.gretexcorporate. com. The results are published in accordance with the guidelines of the Stock Exchange.

The Company, with intention of better Corporate Governance practices started taking quarterly meetings for quarterly results and submitted with the exchange.

Website

The Companys website www.gretexcorporate.com contains a separate dedicated section Investor Relations wherein shareholders information including financial results is available. The Companys Annual Report is also available in a user- friendly and downloadable form.

Annual Report

The Annual Report containing, inter alia, Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated), Boards Report, Auditors Report and other important information is circulated to Members and others entitled thereto. The Managements Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) Report forms part of the Annual Report and is displayed on the Companys website www. gretexcorporate.com

BSE Corporate Compliance & Listing Centre (the Listing Centre)

BSEs Listing Centre is a web-based application designed for corporate. All periodical compliance filings like shareholding pattern, among others are also filed electronically on the Listing Centre.

SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES)

Investors complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are: Centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its current status. The Company regularly redresses the complaints if any, on SCORES within stipulated time.

Designated exclusive Email-id

The Company has designated the email-id info@gretexgroup.com exclusively for investor servicing.

GENERALS SHAREHOLDRS INFORMATION

Annual General Meeting:

Day & Date: Friday, 16th August, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM

Venue: Hotel Suba International, Plot No. 211, Sahar Rd, Opposite Cigarette Factory, Mahatma Kabir Nagar, Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099 India

Financial Calendar

1st April to 31st March.

Listing in stock exchanges and stock codes

The name of stock exchange at which the equity shares are listed and its stock code is as under:

Name of the Stock Exchanges Stock Code SME Platform of BSE Limited GCSL

The ISIN number for the Company equity share: INE199P01028 CIN: L74999MH2008PLC288128

Outstanding GDRs / ADRs / Warrants / Convertible instruments and their impact on equity: NIL Listing Fees to the Stock Exchange

The Company has paid listing fees up to March 31, 2024 to SME Platform of BSE Limited, where the Companys shares are listed.

Share Transfers Agent

Bigshare Services Private Limited

S6-2, 6th Pinnacle Business Park,

Mahakali Caves Road, next to Ahura Centre,

Andheri East, Mumbai- 400093, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 022 6263 8200

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Share Transfer System

None of the shares are held in physical form.

27. SUBSIDAIRY COMPANIES

Gretex Share Broking Limited is the Subsidiary of the Company.

During the year ended March 31, 2024 the Company does not have any material listed / unlisted subsidiary companies as defined in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 apart from mentioned below.

During the year under review, no companies have ceased to be joint venture or associate companies of the Company.

A statement containing the salient features of financial statements of subsidiaries as per 129(3) of the Act, is also included in this Annual Report in form AOC-1, presented in separate section forming part of the financial statement.

The Policy for determining "Material" subsidiaries has been displayed on the Companys website: https://gretexcorporate. com/investors/#

28. DEMATERLISATION OF SHARES AND LIQUIDITY

Currently 100% of the Company Share Capital is held in dematerialized form.

29. DISTRIBUTION OF SHAREHOLDING AS ON MARCH 31, 2024

Shareholding of Nominal value (In Rs) No. of Shareholders No of Share Percentage of Total Share Amount % of Shareholding Upto 5000 830 127245 1.10% 1272450 1.10% 5001-10000 57 46080 0.40% 460800 0.40% 10001-20000 33 46395 0.40% 463950 0.40% 20001-30000 34 80970 0.70% 809700 0.70% 30001-40000 18 61245 0.53% 612450 0.53% 40001-50000 17 75690 0.66% 756900 0.66% 50001-100000 56 401180 3.48% 4011800 3.48% 100001 and above 66 10676740 92.72% 106767400 92.72% Total 1111 11515545 100% 115155450 100%

30. MARKET PRICE DATA

Monthly high and low of the equity shares of the Company trading volume are as follows from April 1,2023 to March 31,2024

Sr. No. Month High Price Low Price Volume 1 April, 2023 202.00 182.00 5,29,84,800 2 May, 2023 297.00 188.15 2,10,90,672 3 June, 2023 301.50 234.90 4,91,25,852 4 July, 2023 302.00 246.40 2,20,87,368 5 August, 2023 321.00 271.00 4,73,30,837 6 September, 2023 330.00 190.00 18,47,55,773 7 October, 2023 210.00 188.25 3,68,99,386 8 November, 2023 218.00 185.30 1,29,28,789 9 December, 2023 353.95 188.00 79,59,22,416 10 January, 2024 427.00 347.50 55,05,19,025 11 February, 2024 451.50 314.00 15,90,77,431 12 March, 2024 425.00 302.05 14,16,47,670

31. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In line with the provisions of the Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy, as part of vigil mechanism to provide appropriate avenues to the Directors and employees to bring to the attention of the management any issue which is perceived to be in violation of or in conflict with the fundamental business principles of the Company.

This vigil mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and directors who avail of the vigil mechanism and also provide for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit committee, in exceptional cases. The Company Secretary is the designated officer for effective implementation of the policy and dealing with the complaints registered under the policy.

32. RISK MANAGEMENT

In todays economic environment, Risk Management plays a very important part of business. The main aim of risk management is to identify, assess, prioritize, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risks to the business. The Company is not subject to any specific risk except risks associated with the general business of the Company as applicable to the industry as a whole.

At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

33. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

The Company has received an administrative warning letter dated January 25, 2024 for inspection of books of accounts, other records of the Company and other matters. Further SEBI initiated enquiry proceedings under SEBI( Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992 for other matters. The Company has filed Settlement application under SEBI( Settlement Proceedings) Regulations 2018. Enquiry and adjudication proceeding have been initiated by SEBI and the matter is being heard and under process as on date. However, there are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in the future.

34. AUDITORS

The Companys Auditors, M/s. Jay Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, who were appointed with your approval at the 13th Annual General Meeting for a period of five years, will complete their present term on conclusion of the ensuing 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

35. AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report issued by Jay Gupta & Associates, on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024 does not contain any disqualification or adverse remark which requires clarification.

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder either to the Company or to the Central Government.

36. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, M/s. Namita Agarwal & Co., Practicing Company Secretary was appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. The Secretarial Audit report is annexed herewith as "Annexure II". The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservations or adverse remarks.

37. COST AUDIT

As per directives of the Central Government and in pursuance to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed there under, the Company is not required to carry out an audit of cost accounts.

38. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and sale operations. The Companys policy requires the conduct of all operations in such manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirements for environment protection and conservation of natural resources to the extent possible.

39. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

As required under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, particulars of employees and related disclosures part of this Annual report as "Annexure III".

40. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Company is annexed to this Report.

41. DISCLOSURE ON POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

The Company has adopted policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace.

Your Company is committed to provide and promote a safe, healthy and congenial atmosphere irrespective of gender, caste, creed or social class of the employees. During the year under review, there was no case filed pursuant to the sexual harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

42. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

43. DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN TYPE OF AGREEMENTS BINDING LISTED ENTITIES :

There are no agreement impacting management or control of the Company or imposing any restriction or create any liability upon the Company.

44. INVESTOR RELATIONS

Your Company always endeavours to keep the time of response to shareholders request / grievance at the minimum. Priority is accorded to address all the issues raised by the shareholders and provide them a satisfactory reply at the earliest possible time. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board meets periodically and reviews the status of the Shareholders Grievances. The shares of the Company continue to be traded in electronic forum and de-materialization exists with both the depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.