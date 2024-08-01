|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Sep 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|16th Annual Report of the company for Financial Year 2023-24 under regulations 30, 34 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI LODR Reg 2015, This is to inform you that due to administrative reasons , it has been decided to postpone the 16th AGM of the company. The next AGM date will be intimated in due course along with the revised Annual Report for the F.Y 2023 - 24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.08.2024) 16th Annual Report of the company for Financial Year 2023-24 under regulations 30, 34 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
