1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GRETEX CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GRETEX CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED (543324) RECORD DATE 23.08.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.200/- on Rights basis for every 08 (Eight) fully paid up Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 23/08/2023 DR-598/2023-2024 *Note: As per terms of Payment : Full amount of Issue Price of Rs.210/- to be paid on the day of Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.08.2023)