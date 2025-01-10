Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.17
6.17
6.17
6.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
138.98
135.81
131.64
129.6
Net Worth
145.15
141.98
137.81
135.77
Minority Interest
Debt
14.91
23.1
3.71
0.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.96
0.97
1.03
Total Liabilities
160.96
166.04
142.49
137.45
Fixed Assets
11.7
13.37
14.22
14.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
133.55
123.8
116.59
114.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.03
Networking Capital
14.86
18.3
-29.4
-33.3
Inventories
1.76
84.99
7.23
79.45
Inventory Days
195.65
Sundry Debtors
0
0.7
0.41
1.65
Debtor Days
4.06
Other Current Assets
15.38
29.74
15.86
18.72
Sundry Creditors
0
-93.62
-48.43
-111.75
Creditor Days
275.2
Other Current Liabilities
-2.28
-3.51
-4.47
-21.37
Cash
0.85
10.57
41.06
42.23
Total Assets
160.98
166.05
142.48
137.44
