Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.48
-6.48
9.75
10.24
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.56
-0.5
-0.45
Tax paid
-5.6
-0.35
-1.61
-0.43
Working capital
9.45
-0.39
-13.48
-33.12
Other operating items
Operating
18.63
-7.8
-5.84
-23.76
Capital expenditure
2.1
2.57
0.77
0.53
Free cash flow
20.73
-5.23
-5.06
-23.22
Equity raised
239.45
253.13
236.82
217.2
Investing
-7.67
-8.84
23.7
37.61
Financing
-6.5
0.68
3.04
8.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
246.01
239.74
258.5
240.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.