Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.4
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Hariyana Ship FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.48

-6.48

9.75

10.24

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.56

-0.5

-0.45

Tax paid

-5.6

-0.35

-1.61

-0.43

Working capital

9.45

-0.39

-13.48

-33.12

Other operating items

Operating

18.63

-7.8

-5.84

-23.76

Capital expenditure

2.1

2.57

0.77

0.53

Free cash flow

20.73

-5.23

-5.06

-23.22

Equity raised

239.45

253.13

236.82

217.2

Investing

-7.67

-8.84

23.7

37.61

Financing

-6.5

0.68

3.04

8.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

246.01

239.74

258.5

240.44

