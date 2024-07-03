iifl-logo-icon 1
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Share Price

128.95
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open128.95
  • Day's High128.95
  • 52 Wk High239.95
  • Prev. Close128.95
  • Day's Low128.95
  • 52 Wk Low 79
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E53.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value236.42
  • EPS2.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

128.95

Prev. Close

128.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

128.95

Day's Low

128.95

52 Week's High

239.95

52 Week's Low

79

Book Value

236.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.56

P/E

53.07

EPS

2.43

Divi. Yield

0

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.17

6.17

6.17

6.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

138.98

135.81

131.64

129.6

Net Worth

145.15

141.98

137.81

135.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

148.21

126.5

377.29

156.14

yoy growth (%)

17.15

-66.46

141.63

-43.31

Raw materials

-140.76

-133.3

-367.73

-148.77

As % of sales

94.97

105.37

97.46

95.27

Employee costs

-2.29

-2.52

-2.54

-1.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.48

-6.48

9.75

10.24

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.56

-0.5

-0.45

Tax paid

-5.6

-0.35

-1.61

-0.43

Working capital

9.45

-0.39

-13.48

-33.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.15

-66.46

141.63

-43.31

Op profit growth

-118

65.22

55.68

-43.33

EBIT growth

-433.21

-149.13

-25.57

-29.91

Net profit growth

-244.24

-184.06

-16.98

4.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

148.63

54.07

168.6

148.54

128.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

148.63

54.07

168.6

148.54

128.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.82

7.91

8.12

17.87

18.1

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

2,221.85

88.12,399.8223.140117.44146.5

VMS Industries Ltd

41.21

18.07100.850.72097.4737.49

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

128.95

53.0779.560.4900236.42

Inducto Steel Ltd

77.47

031.14-2.27046.1599.57

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

29.65

80.1417.10.0700.2928.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Shanti Sarup Reniwal

Managing Director

Rakesh Reniwal

Independent Director

Pradeep Bhatia

Independent Director

Tejasbhai Thakker

Whole-time Director

Unnati Reniwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Yadav

Independent Director

Viral Kumar Teli

Independent Director

Divyush Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 9 Jul.81, Hariyana Ship Breakers (HSBL) was promoted by Shanti Sarup Agarwal, Rajeev Agarwal, Sanjeev Agarwal and Rakesh Agarwal. The promoters also have interests in Inducto Steels, Inducto Ispat Alloys, Haryana International, etc. The company is into the business of ship breaking, trading activities in HR Coils and investment activities. HSBL is in the business of ship-breaking at the world famous Alang Ship Breaking Yard, where it has a plot. The ships are purchased from foreign as well as Indian companies. The company has broken 21 ships so far including M V Chidambaram, one of the biggest passenger liners ever owned by an Indian company.HSBL faced some problems in 1992 and 1993 due to non-availability of ships for breaking and non-availability of foreign exchange for importing old ships.Pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation of Hariyana Fashions Private Limited and Hariyana Machinery Exports Private Limited with the Hariyana Ship Breakers Limited as sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Bombay vide its order dated 12th January, 2007 and becoming effective, 11,66,667 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/ - each were allotted to the Shareholders of Hariyana Fashions Private Limited and Hariyana Machinery Exports Private Limited and are entitled to full dividend for the year ended 31st March 2007.
Company FAQs

What is the Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd share price today?

The Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹128.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd is ₹79.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd is 53.07 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd is ₹79 and ₹239.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd?

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.54%, 3 Years at 7.86%, 1 Year at 16.01%, 6 Month at 7.91%, 3 Month at -5.67% and 1 Month at -14.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.05 %

