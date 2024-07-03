Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShip Building
Open₹128.95
Prev. Close₹128.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹128.95
Day's Low₹128.95
52 Week's High₹239.95
52 Week's Low₹79
Book Value₹236.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.56
P/E53.07
EPS2.43
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.17
6.17
6.17
6.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
138.98
135.81
131.64
129.6
Net Worth
145.15
141.98
137.81
135.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
148.21
126.5
377.29
156.14
yoy growth (%)
17.15
-66.46
141.63
-43.31
Raw materials
-140.76
-133.3
-367.73
-148.77
As % of sales
94.97
105.37
97.46
95.27
Employee costs
-2.29
-2.52
-2.54
-1.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.48
-6.48
9.75
10.24
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.56
-0.5
-0.45
Tax paid
-5.6
-0.35
-1.61
-0.43
Working capital
9.45
-0.39
-13.48
-33.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.15
-66.46
141.63
-43.31
Op profit growth
-118
65.22
55.68
-43.33
EBIT growth
-433.21
-149.13
-25.57
-29.91
Net profit growth
-244.24
-184.06
-16.98
4.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
148.63
54.07
168.6
148.54
128.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
148.63
54.07
168.6
148.54
128.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.82
7.91
8.12
17.87
18.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
2,221.85
|88.1
|2,399.82
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
41.21
|18.07
|100.85
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
128.95
|53.07
|79.56
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.47
|0
|31.14
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.57
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
29.65
|80.14
|17.1
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Shanti Sarup Reniwal
Managing Director
Rakesh Reniwal
Independent Director
Pradeep Bhatia
Independent Director
Tejasbhai Thakker
Whole-time Director
Unnati Reniwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Yadav
Independent Director
Viral Kumar Teli
Independent Director
Divyush Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 9 Jul.81, Hariyana Ship Breakers (HSBL) was promoted by Shanti Sarup Agarwal, Rajeev Agarwal, Sanjeev Agarwal and Rakesh Agarwal. The promoters also have interests in Inducto Steels, Inducto Ispat Alloys, Haryana International, etc. The company is into the business of ship breaking, trading activities in HR Coils and investment activities. HSBL is in the business of ship-breaking at the world famous Alang Ship Breaking Yard, where it has a plot. The ships are purchased from foreign as well as Indian companies. The company has broken 21 ships so far including M V Chidambaram, one of the biggest passenger liners ever owned by an Indian company.HSBL faced some problems in 1992 and 1993 due to non-availability of ships for breaking and non-availability of foreign exchange for importing old ships.Pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation of Hariyana Fashions Private Limited and Hariyana Machinery Exports Private Limited with the Hariyana Ship Breakers Limited as sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Bombay vide its order dated 12th January, 2007 and becoming effective, 11,66,667 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/ - each were allotted to the Shareholders of Hariyana Fashions Private Limited and Hariyana Machinery Exports Private Limited and are entitled to full dividend for the year ended 31st March 2007.
Read More
The Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹128.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd is ₹79.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd is 53.07 and 0.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd is ₹79 and ₹239.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.54%, 3 Years at 7.86%, 1 Year at 16.01%, 6 Month at 7.91%, 3 Month at -5.67% and 1 Month at -14.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.