Summary

Incorporated on 9 Jul.81, Hariyana Ship Breakers (HSBL) was promoted by Shanti Sarup Agarwal, Rajeev Agarwal, Sanjeev Agarwal and Rakesh Agarwal. The promoters also have interests in Inducto Steels, Inducto Ispat Alloys, Haryana International, etc. The company is into the business of ship breaking, trading activities in HR Coils and investment activities. HSBL is in the business of ship-breaking at the world famous Alang Ship Breaking Yard, where it has a plot. The ships are purchased from foreign as well as Indian companies. The company has broken 21 ships so far including M V Chidambaram, one of the biggest passenger liners ever owned by an Indian company.HSBL faced some problems in 1992 and 1993 due to non-availability of ships for breaking and non-availability of foreign exchange for importing old ships.Pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation of Hariyana Fashions Private Limited and Hariyana Machinery Exports Private Limited with the Hariyana Ship Breakers Limited as sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Bombay vide its order dated 12th January, 2007 and becoming effective, 11,66,667 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/ - each were allotted to the Shareholders of Hariyana Fashions Private Limited and Hariyana Machinery Exports Private Limited and are entitled to full dividend for the year ended 31st March 2007.

