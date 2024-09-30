|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|We wish to inform that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. IST through video conferencing or other audio-visual means (VC/OAVM). Please find enclosed the Notice of 43rd Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of the proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, i.e. on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
