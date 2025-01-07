iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

123.9
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:07:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

148.21

126.5

377.29

156.14

yoy growth (%)

17.15

-66.46

141.63

-43.31

Raw materials

-140.76

-133.3

-367.73

-148.77

As % of sales

94.97

105.37

97.46

95.27

Employee costs

-2.29

-2.52

-2.54

-1.78

As % of sales

1.55

1.99

0.67

1.14

Other costs

-2.24

-6.79

-16.77

-11.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.51

5.36

4.44

7.59

Operating profit

2.9

-16.12

-9.75

-6.26

OPM

1.95

-12.74

-2.58

-4.01

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.56

-0.5

-0.45

Interest expense

-1.76

-1.31

-0.77

-3.9

Other income

15.03

11.5

20.79

20.87

Profit before tax

15.48

-6.48

9.75

10.24

Taxes

-5.6

-0.35

-1.61

-0.43

Tax rate

-36.21

5.49

-16.53

-4.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.87

-6.84

8.14

9.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.87

-6.84

8.14

9.8

yoy growth (%)

-244.24

-184.06

-16.98

4.71

NPM

6.66

-5.41

2.15

6.28

Hariyana Ship : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.