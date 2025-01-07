Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
148.21
126.5
377.29
156.14
yoy growth (%)
17.15
-66.46
141.63
-43.31
Raw materials
-140.76
-133.3
-367.73
-148.77
As % of sales
94.97
105.37
97.46
95.27
Employee costs
-2.29
-2.52
-2.54
-1.78
As % of sales
1.55
1.99
0.67
1.14
Other costs
-2.24
-6.79
-16.77
-11.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.51
5.36
4.44
7.59
Operating profit
2.9
-16.12
-9.75
-6.26
OPM
1.95
-12.74
-2.58
-4.01
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.56
-0.5
-0.45
Interest expense
-1.76
-1.31
-0.77
-3.9
Other income
15.03
11.5
20.79
20.87
Profit before tax
15.48
-6.48
9.75
10.24
Taxes
-5.6
-0.35
-1.61
-0.43
Tax rate
-36.21
5.49
-16.53
-4.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.87
-6.84
8.14
9.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.87
-6.84
8.14
9.8
yoy growth (%)
-244.24
-184.06
-16.98
4.71
NPM
6.66
-5.41
2.15
6.28
No Record Found
