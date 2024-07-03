iifl-logo-icon 1
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Quarterly Results

123.9
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0.22

0.72

0.61

90.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.22

0.72

0.61

90.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.06

2.08

2

1.89

4.53

Total Income

2.06

2.31

2.72

2.5

95.37

Total Expenditure

0.47

0.55

1.66

0.11

88.88

PBIDT

1.59

1.76

1.05

2.39

6.49

Interest

0.6

1.11

0.66

1

0.05

PBDT

0.99

0.64

0.39

1.39

6.44

Depreciation

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.29

0.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.25

0.16

0.16

0.39

0.23

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.03

-0.08

-0.02

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.49

0.23

0.04

0.74

5.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.49

0.23

0.04

0.74

5.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.49

0.23

0.04

0.74

5.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.8

0.38

0.07

1.19

9.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.17

6.17

6.17

6.17

6.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

800

145.83

391.8

7.14

PBDTM(%)

0

290.9

54.16

227.86

7.08

PATM(%)

0

104.54

5.55

121.31

6.51

