Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0.22
0.72
0.61
90.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.22
0.72
0.61
90.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.06
2.08
2
1.89
4.53
Total Income
2.06
2.31
2.72
2.5
95.37
Total Expenditure
0.47
0.55
1.66
0.11
88.88
PBIDT
1.59
1.76
1.05
2.39
6.49
Interest
0.6
1.11
0.66
1
0.05
PBDT
0.99
0.64
0.39
1.39
6.44
Depreciation
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.29
0.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.25
0.16
0.16
0.39
0.23
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.03
-0.08
-0.02
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.49
0.23
0.04
0.74
5.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.49
0.23
0.04
0.74
5.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.49
0.23
0.04
0.74
5.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.8
0.38
0.07
1.19
9.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.17
6.17
6.17
6.17
6.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
800
145.83
391.8
7.14
PBDTM(%)
0
290.9
54.16
227.86
7.08
PATM(%)
0
104.54
5.55
121.31
6.51
