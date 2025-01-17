Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.03
-23.34
-39.47
Op profit growth
-116.4
254.7
-55.52
EBIT growth
9,202.93
-96.08
-40.46
Net profit growth
-232.59
-173.66
4.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.89
-13.41
-2.89
-3.94
EBIT margin
13.45
0.16
3.28
3.33
Net profit margin
6.45
-5.65
5.88
3.41
RoCE
14.65
0.16
4.29
RoNW
1.82
-1.43
2.03
RoA
1.75
-1.36
1.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.56
-11.73
1.89
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
14.41
-12.88
14.93
11.66
Book value per share
220.57
205.02
203.59
187.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.4
-1.84
49.81
0
P/CEPS
3.67
-1.67
6.3
6.03
P/B
0.24
0.1
0.46
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
-0.43
21.59
2.76
4.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.28
19.55
-26.09
51.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3.18
1.58
24.77
Inventory days
112.23
401.47
315.09
Creditor days
-171
-418.08
-423
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.3
-0.16
-1.4
-1.16
Net debt / equity
-0.3
0.05
-0.32
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-14.76
-0.38
8.51
-0.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.77
-104.13
-93.96
-101.48
Employee costs
-1.6
-2.14
-1.18
-0.51
Other costs
-1.72
-7.13
-7.74
-1.94
