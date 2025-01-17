iifl-logo-icon 1
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd Key Ratios

Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.03

-23.34

-39.47

Op profit growth

-116.4

254.7

-55.52

EBIT growth

9,202.93

-96.08

-40.46

Net profit growth

-232.59

-173.66

4.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.89

-13.41

-2.89

-3.94

EBIT margin

13.45

0.16

3.28

3.33

Net profit margin

6.45

-5.65

5.88

3.41

RoCE

14.65

0.16

4.29

RoNW

1.82

-1.43

2.03

RoA

1.75

-1.36

1.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

15.56

-11.73

1.89

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

14.41

-12.88

14.93

11.66

Book value per share

220.57

205.02

203.59

187.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.4

-1.84

49.81

0

P/CEPS

3.67

-1.67

6.3

6.03

P/B

0.24

0.1

0.46

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

-0.43

21.59

2.76

4.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.28

19.55

-26.09

51.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3.18

1.58

24.77

Inventory days

112.23

401.47

315.09

Creditor days

-171

-418.08

-423

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.3

-0.16

-1.4

-1.16

Net debt / equity

-0.3

0.05

-0.32

0.06

Net debt / op. profit

-14.76

-0.38

8.51

-0.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.77

-104.13

-93.96

-101.48

Employee costs

-1.6

-2.14

-1.18

-0.51

Other costs

-1.72

-7.13

-7.74

-1.94

