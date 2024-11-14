|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|HARIYANA SHIP BREAKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. In reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, attach herewith are Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, August 29, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. ViralKumar Shivlal Teli (DIN: 10746522) and Mr. Divyush Sharad Goenka (DIN: 00459230) as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from August 29, 2024 to August 28, 2029, subject to approval of shareholders and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB). Read less..
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|HARIYANA SHIP BREAKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (said meeting) inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 05.20 p.m. Further, in reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we attach herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 09, 2024, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders has approved the appointment of M/s. LLB & CO. Chartered Accountant (FRN: 117758W) as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s. L S M & Co. Chartered Accountant, who shall hold office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|HARIYANA SHIP BREAKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. Kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company has in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2024 (said meeting) inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The said meeting commenced at 06:30 p.m. and concluded at 07:15 p.m. Please find enclosed the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company has in its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 30, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Yogesh Thakkar (DIN: 00043588) as an Additional Director (till the next general meeting or for a period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier) designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|HARIYANA SHIP BREAKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Company has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, February 12, 2024 (said meeting) inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Further, in reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we attach herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.