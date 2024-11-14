Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

HARIYANA SHIP BREAKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. In reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, attach herewith are Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, August 29, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. ViralKumar Shivlal Teli (DIN: 10746522) and Mr. Divyush Sharad Goenka (DIN: 00459230) as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from August 29, 2024 to August 28, 2029, subject to approval of shareholders and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB). Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

HARIYANA SHIP BREAKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (said meeting) inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 05.20 p.m. Further, in reference to the above intimation and pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, we attach herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 09, 2024, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders has approved the appointment of M/s. LLB & CO. Chartered Accountant (FRN: 117758W) as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s. L S M & Co. Chartered Accountant, who shall hold office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

HARIYANA SHIP BREAKERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. Kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company has in its Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2024 (said meeting) inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024 and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The said meeting commenced at 06:30 p.m. and concluded at 07:15 p.m. Please find enclosed the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company has in its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 30, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Yogesh Thakkar (DIN: 00043588) as an Additional Director (till the next general meeting or for a period of three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier) designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024