HB Estate Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.63
20.63
21.37
23.02
Preference Capital
55
105
105
101.75
Reserves
128.52
124.69
136.35
150.38
Net Worth
204.15
250.32
262.72
275.15
Minority Interest
Debt
256.11
225.65
241.79
225.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.23
28.86
28.08
25.91
Total Liabilities
489.49
504.83
532.59
526.82
Fixed Assets
405.95
410.79
415.58
421.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.79
2.88
3.01
2.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
72.01
75.07
88.46
80.03
Networking Capital
-2.5
3.6
6.82
0.75
Inventories
14.8
14.88
13.4
14.23
Inventory Days
96.97
212.85
Sundry Debtors
3.46
3.11
2.77
1.74
Debtor Days
20.04
26.02
Other Current Assets
13.17
14.73
15.7
13.13
Sundry Creditors
-11.07
-9.06
-6.79
-11.21
Creditor Days
49.14
167.68
Other Current Liabilities
-22.86
-20.06
-18.26
-17.13
Cash
11.25
12.48
18.71
21.81
Total Assets
489.5
504.82
532.58
526.84
