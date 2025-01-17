Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
106.68
-70.26
-2.05
14.12
Op profit growth
-234.73
-122.01
23.64
28.76
EBIT growth
-110.89
-238
71.21
95.92
Net profit growth
-48.39
245.19
-46.04
-18.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.49
-23.76
32.09
25.42
EBIT margin
4.01
-76.22
16.42
9.39
Net profit margin
-31.07
-124.45
-10.72
-19.46
RoCE
0.38
-3.6
2.55
1.4
RoNW
-1.44
-2.66
-0.74
-1.46
RoA
-0.73
-1.47
-0.41
-0.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.94
-15.39
-4.46
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.67
-21.67
-11.25
-15.11
Book value per share
133.13
137.21
143.34
149.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.23
-0.66
-1.27
0
P/CEPS
-1.52
-0.47
-0.5
-1.74
P/B
0.22
0.11
0.05
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
27.44
-44.27
7.02
11.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.74
-26.03
-23.59
-13.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.31
31.11
12.67
13.72
Inventory days
99.98
217.34
71.35
73.95
Creditor days
-77.07
-157.96
-99.04
-97.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.08
0.82
-0.53
-0.29
Net debt / equity
0.84
0.72
0.62
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
28.55
-34.61
6.92
10.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.46
-14.38
-9.42
-9.78
Employee costs
-28.73
-49.73
-24.38
-23.5
Other costs
-43.3
-59.64
-34.1
-41.28
