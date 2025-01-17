iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Estate Developers Ltd Key Ratios

100
(4.78%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

106.68

-70.26

-2.05

14.12

Op profit growth

-234.73

-122.01

23.64

28.76

EBIT growth

-110.89

-238

71.21

95.92

Net profit growth

-48.39

245.19

-46.04

-18.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.49

-23.76

32.09

25.42

EBIT margin

4.01

-76.22

16.42

9.39

Net profit margin

-31.07

-124.45

-10.72

-19.46

RoCE

0.38

-3.6

2.55

1.4

RoNW

-1.44

-2.66

-0.74

-1.46

RoA

-0.73

-1.47

-0.41

-0.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.94

-15.39

-4.46

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.67

-21.67

-11.25

-15.11

Book value per share

133.13

137.21

143.34

149.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.23

-0.66

-1.27

0

P/CEPS

-1.52

-0.47

-0.5

-1.74

P/B

0.22

0.11

0.05

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

27.44

-44.27

7.02

11.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.74

-26.03

-23.59

-13.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.31

31.11

12.67

13.72

Inventory days

99.98

217.34

71.35

73.95

Creditor days

-77.07

-157.96

-99.04

-97.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.08

0.82

-0.53

-0.29

Net debt / equity

0.84

0.72

0.62

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

28.55

-34.61

6.92

10.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.46

-14.38

-9.42

-9.78

Employee costs

-28.73

-49.73

-24.38

-23.5

Other costs

-43.3

-59.64

-34.1

-41.28

