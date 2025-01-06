HB Estate Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-21.99
-41.06
-11.51
-18.81
Depreciation
-7.35
-13.61
-14.04
-14.35
Tax paid
6.32
10.69
2.71
2.5
Working capital
0.93
22.84
-12.42
-6.52
Other operating items
Operating
-22.1
-21.14
-35.26
-37.18
Capital expenditure
-0.18
-0.13
2.51
0.01
Free cash flow
-22.28
-21.28
-32.74
-37.16
Equity raised
310.58
386.89
433.28
533.52
Investing
0.67
0.38
-19.57
0.07
Financing
49.51
108.87
106.15
194.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
338.48
474.86
487.12
691.22
