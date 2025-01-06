iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HB Estate Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95
(-7.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HB Estate Developers Ltd

HB Estate Devel. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-21.99

-41.06

-11.51

-18.81

Depreciation

-7.35

-13.61

-14.04

-14.35

Tax paid

6.32

10.69

2.71

2.5

Working capital

0.93

22.84

-12.42

-6.52

Other operating items

Operating

-22.1

-21.14

-35.26

-37.18

Capital expenditure

-0.18

-0.13

2.51

0.01

Free cash flow

-22.28

-21.28

-32.74

-37.16

Equity raised

310.58

386.89

433.28

533.52

Investing

0.67

0.38

-19.57

0.07

Financing

49.51

108.87

106.15

194.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

338.48

474.86

487.12

691.22

HB Estate Devel. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR HB Estate Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.