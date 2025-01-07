iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Estate Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.43

24.4

82.05

83.77

yoy growth (%)

106.68

-70.26

-2.05

14.12

Raw materials

-6.28

-3.51

-7.73

-8.19

As % of sales

12.46

14.38

9.42

9.78

Employee costs

-14.49

-12.13

-20

-19.69

As % of sales

28.73

49.73

24.38

23.5

Other costs

-21.84

-14.55

-27.98

-34.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.3

59.64

34.1

41.28

Operating profit

7.81

-5.79

26.33

21.29

OPM

15.49

-23.76

32.09

25.42

Depreciation

-7.35

-13.61

-14.04

-14.35

Interest expense

-24.02

-22.46

-24.99

-26.68

Other income

1.57

0.81

1.18

0.92

Profit before tax

-21.99

-41.06

-11.51

-18.81

Taxes

6.32

10.69

2.71

2.5

Tax rate

-28.74

-26.03

-23.59

-13.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.67

-30.36

-8.79

-16.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-15.67

-30.36

-8.79

-16.3

yoy growth (%)

-48.39

245.19

-46.04

-18.62

NPM

-31.07

-124.45

-10.72

-19.46

