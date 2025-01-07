Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.43
24.4
82.05
83.77
yoy growth (%)
106.68
-70.26
-2.05
14.12
Raw materials
-6.28
-3.51
-7.73
-8.19
As % of sales
12.46
14.38
9.42
9.78
Employee costs
-14.49
-12.13
-20
-19.69
As % of sales
28.73
49.73
24.38
23.5
Other costs
-21.84
-14.55
-27.98
-34.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.3
59.64
34.1
41.28
Operating profit
7.81
-5.79
26.33
21.29
OPM
15.49
-23.76
32.09
25.42
Depreciation
-7.35
-13.61
-14.04
-14.35
Interest expense
-24.02
-22.46
-24.99
-26.68
Other income
1.57
0.81
1.18
0.92
Profit before tax
-21.99
-41.06
-11.51
-18.81
Taxes
6.32
10.69
2.71
2.5
Tax rate
-28.74
-26.03
-23.59
-13.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.67
-30.36
-8.79
-16.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-15.67
-30.36
-8.79
-16.3
yoy growth (%)
-48.39
245.19
-46.04
-18.62
NPM
-31.07
-124.45
-10.72
-19.46
