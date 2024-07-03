HB Estate Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
78.04
68.63
35.74
14.96
64.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.04
68.63
35.74
14.96
64.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.34
0.77
1.19
0.62
1.18
Total Income
79.38
69.39
36.93
15.58
65.82
Total Expenditure
52.02
46.16
31.54
20.66
42.9
PBIDT
27.35
23.24
5.39
-5.08
22.92
Interest
19.62
18.22
18.13
16.54
19.17
PBDT
7.73
5.01
-12.75
-21.62
3.75
Depreciation
5.57
5.37
5.58
10.58
10.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
2.79
-0.14
-5.36
-8.54
-1.52
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.63
-0.21
-12.97
-23.66
-5.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.63
-0.21
-12.97
-23.66
-5.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.63
-0.21
-12.97
-23.66
-5.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.32
-0.11
-6.66
-12.16
-2.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.73
19.73
19.73
19.73
19.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
35.04
33.86
15.08
-33.95
35.45
PBDTM(%)
9.9
7.3
-35.67
-144.51
5.8
PATM(%)
-0.8
-0.3
-36.28
-158.15
-8.12
