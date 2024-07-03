iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Estate Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

99.77
(1.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

78.04

68.63

35.74

14.96

64.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.04

68.63

35.74

14.96

64.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.34

0.77

1.19

0.62

1.18

Total Income

79.38

69.39

36.93

15.58

65.82

Total Expenditure

52.02

46.16

31.54

20.66

42.9

PBIDT

27.35

23.24

5.39

-5.08

22.92

Interest

19.62

18.22

18.13

16.54

19.17

PBDT

7.73

5.01

-12.75

-21.62

3.75

Depreciation

5.57

5.37

5.58

10.58

10.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

2.79

-0.14

-5.36

-8.54

-1.52

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.63

-0.21

-12.97

-23.66

-5.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.63

-0.21

-12.97

-23.66

-5.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.63

-0.21

-12.97

-23.66

-5.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.32

-0.11

-6.66

-12.16

-2.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.73

19.73

19.73

19.73

19.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.04

33.86

15.08

-33.95

35.45

PBDTM(%)

9.9

7.3

-35.67

-144.51

5.8

PATM(%)

-0.8

-0.3

-36.28

-158.15

-8.12

