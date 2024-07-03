Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹103.99
Prev. Close₹102.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.31
Day's High₹103.99
Day's Low₹99.55
52 Week's High₹125.1
52 Week's Low₹45.52
Book Value₹80
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)198.47
P/E26.93
EPS3.81
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.63
20.63
21.37
23.02
Preference Capital
55
105
105
101.75
Reserves
128.52
124.69
136.35
150.38
Net Worth
204.15
250.32
262.72
275.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.43
24.4
82.05
83.77
yoy growth (%)
106.68
-70.26
-2.05
14.12
Raw materials
-6.28
-3.51
-7.73
-8.19
As % of sales
12.46
14.38
9.42
9.78
Employee costs
-14.49
-12.13
-20
-19.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-21.99
-41.06
-11.51
-18.81
Depreciation
-7.35
-13.61
-14.04
-14.35
Tax paid
6.32
10.69
2.71
2.5
Working capital
0.93
22.84
-12.42
-6.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
106.68
-70.26
-2.05
14.12
Op profit growth
-234.73
-122.01
23.64
28.76
EBIT growth
-110.89
-238
71.21
95.92
Net profit growth
-48.39
245.19
-46.04
-18.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
109.4
96.43
50.43
24.4
82.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
109.4
96.43
50.43
24.4
82.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.04
2.34
1.49
0.82
1.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lalit Bhasin
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Asha Mehra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Malik
Non Executive Director
Urvija Shah
Non Executive Director
R K Bhargava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HB Estate Developers Ltd
Summary
HB Estate Developers Limited was initially incorporated under the name of HB Housing & Development Corporation Limited on September 20, 1994 with the main object of development of commercial and residential complexes. The name of the Company was then changed on January 23, 1996 to HB Estate Developers Ltd.In 2012-13, the Companys hotel project Vivanta By Taj at Gurgaon, in Haryana commenced its commercial operations w.e.f. 8th March 2013. Similarly, the entire business of real estate development of Parsvnath Developers (AOP), an Association of Persons was transferred as a going concern to M/s Gazala Promoters and Developers Private Limited. The Company and its nominees acquired 49% Equity Shares in M/s Gazala Promoters and Developers Private Limited and the remaining 51% was acquired by M/s Parsvnath Developers Limited and its nominees. Further, name of Gazala Promoters & Developers Private Limited got changed to Parsvnath HB Projects Private Limited with effect from 9th May 2013.In 2014-15, Pisces Portfolios Pvt. Ltd. got merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and the merger became effective from April 1, 2012. The Board of Directors of the Company on December 12,2014 allotted 40,95,995/- equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid up to the shareholders of erstwhile Pisces with the existing equity shares of the Company.The shares were allotted in the ratio of 64 equity shares of the Company of Rs 10/- each fully paid up in lieu
Read More
The HB Estate Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Estate Developers Ltd is ₹198.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HB Estate Developers Ltd is 26.93 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Estate Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Estate Developers Ltd is ₹45.52 and ₹125.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HB Estate Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.34%, 3 Years at 69.55%, 1 Year at 117.37%, 6 Month at 43.00%, 3 Month at -1.44% and 1 Month at 10.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.