iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HB Estate Developers Ltd Share Price

101.99
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:54:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.99
  • Day's High103.99
  • 52 Wk High125.1
  • Prev. Close102.6
  • Day's Low99.55
  • 52 Wk Low 45.52
  • Turnover (lac)2.31
  • P/E26.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value80
  • EPS3.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)198.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HB Estate Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

103.99

Prev. Close

102.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2.31

Day's High

103.99

Day's Low

99.55

52 Week's High

125.1

52 Week's Low

45.52

Book Value

80

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

198.47

P/E

26.93

EPS

3.81

Divi. Yield

0

HB Estate Developers Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

HB Estate Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HB Estate Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 30.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

HB Estate Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.63

20.63

21.37

23.02

Preference Capital

55

105

105

101.75

Reserves

128.52

124.69

136.35

150.38

Net Worth

204.15

250.32

262.72

275.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.43

24.4

82.05

83.77

yoy growth (%)

106.68

-70.26

-2.05

14.12

Raw materials

-6.28

-3.51

-7.73

-8.19

As % of sales

12.46

14.38

9.42

9.78

Employee costs

-14.49

-12.13

-20

-19.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-21.99

-41.06

-11.51

-18.81

Depreciation

-7.35

-13.61

-14.04

-14.35

Tax paid

6.32

10.69

2.71

2.5

Working capital

0.93

22.84

-12.42

-6.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

106.68

-70.26

-2.05

14.12

Op profit growth

-234.73

-122.01

23.64

28.76

EBIT growth

-110.89

-238

71.21

95.92

Net profit growth

-48.39

245.19

-46.04

-18.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

109.4

96.43

50.43

24.4

82.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

109.4

96.43

50.43

24.4

82.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.04

2.34

1.49

0.82

1.19

View Annually Results

HB Estate Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HB Estate Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lalit Bhasin

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Asha Mehra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Malik

Non Executive Director

Urvija Shah

Non Executive Director

R K Bhargava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HB Estate Developers Ltd

Summary

HB Estate Developers Limited was initially incorporated under the name of HB Housing & Development Corporation Limited on September 20, 1994 with the main object of development of commercial and residential complexes. The name of the Company was then changed on January 23, 1996 to HB Estate Developers Ltd.In 2012-13, the Companys hotel project Vivanta By Taj at Gurgaon, in Haryana commenced its commercial operations w.e.f. 8th March 2013. Similarly, the entire business of real estate development of Parsvnath Developers (AOP), an Association of Persons was transferred as a going concern to M/s Gazala Promoters and Developers Private Limited. The Company and its nominees acquired 49% Equity Shares in M/s Gazala Promoters and Developers Private Limited and the remaining 51% was acquired by M/s Parsvnath Developers Limited and its nominees. Further, name of Gazala Promoters & Developers Private Limited got changed to Parsvnath HB Projects Private Limited with effect from 9th May 2013.In 2014-15, Pisces Portfolios Pvt. Ltd. got merged with the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and the merger became effective from April 1, 2012. The Board of Directors of the Company on December 12,2014 allotted 40,95,995/- equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid up to the shareholders of erstwhile Pisces with the existing equity shares of the Company.The shares were allotted in the ratio of 64 equity shares of the Company of Rs 10/- each fully paid up in lieu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HB Estate Developers Ltd share price today?

The HB Estate Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of HB Estate Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Estate Developers Ltd is ₹198.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HB Estate Developers Ltd is 26.93 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HB Estate Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Estate Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Estate Developers Ltd is ₹45.52 and ₹125.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HB Estate Developers Ltd?

HB Estate Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.34%, 3 Years at 69.55%, 1 Year at 117.37%, 6 Month at 43.00%, 3 Month at -1.44% and 1 Month at 10.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HB Estate Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HB Estate Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.11 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 30.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HB Estate Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.