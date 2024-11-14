Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

HB ESTATE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (b) Extension of redemption period of 9% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares Series - II Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024, considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 and approved the alteration in the terms and conditions of 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) 9% Redeemable Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares Series - II of Rs. 100/- each. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

In terms of Reg 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the board of Directors recommended the appointment/re-appointment of Independent Directors on the Board of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

HB ESTATE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to our notice dated 27th June 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Estate Developers Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 14th August 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Took note of the completion of tenure of two of the Independent Directors of the Company viz. Mrs. Asha Mehra (DIN: 02658967) and Mr. Rajesh Jain (DIN: 00031590) upon completion of their second term of 5 consecutive years at the closure of business hours on 28th October, 2024. Accordingly, they will cease to be the Independent Directors of the Company from the closure of business hours on 28th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

HB ESTATE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and extension of redemption period of 9% Non Cumulative Non Convertible Preference Shares Series II Outcome of Board Meeting dated 23rd May, 2024 Forwarding of Audited Results Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 has considered and approved the re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

HB ESTATE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising . This is to further inform that as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders read with Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain Closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from Thursday 08th February 2024 to Friday 16th February 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 08th February, 2024, decided to authorize the Securities Committee to examine various fund raising options and give its recommendation to the Board in the next meeting scheduled to be held on 14th February, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024