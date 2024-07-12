iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Estate Developers Ltd AGM

88.1
(-4.26%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

HB Estate Devel. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
AGM 17/08/2024 This is to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting will be held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio- Visual Means(OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024) We wish to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 17th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means with the applicable provisions of Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, in this regard please find attached proceedings of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

HB Estate Devel.: Related News

