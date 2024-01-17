|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Jul 2024
|11 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|17 Feb 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, Notice of Extra General Ordinary General Meeting is enclosed herewith.
