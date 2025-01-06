Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.57
-17.62
-7.96
11.01
Depreciation
-1.62
-2.38
-2.79
-3.01
Tax paid
1.79
4.3
3.19
-3.14
Working capital
-8.86
-65.71
-51.84
52.85
Other operating items
Operating
-11.26
-81.41
-59.41
57.71
Capital expenditure
-0.57
-0.35
0.6
-0.35
Free cash flow
-11.84
-81.77
-58.81
57.36
Equity raised
114.09
140.06
152.21
141.81
Investing
-3.58
2.14
1.36
0.04
Financing
6.47
-49.97
1.71
93.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1
Net in cash
105.14
10.45
96.47
293.66
