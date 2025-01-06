iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71
(-5.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.57

-17.62

-7.96

11.01

Depreciation

-1.62

-2.38

-2.79

-3.01

Tax paid

1.79

4.3

3.19

-3.14

Working capital

-8.86

-65.71

-51.84

52.85

Other operating items

Operating

-11.26

-81.41

-59.41

57.71

Capital expenditure

-0.57

-0.35

0.6

-0.35

Free cash flow

-11.84

-81.77

-58.81

57.36

Equity raised

114.09

140.06

152.21

141.81

Investing

-3.58

2.14

1.36

0.04

Financing

6.47

-49.97

1.71

93.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1

Net in cash

105.14

10.45

96.47

293.66

