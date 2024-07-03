Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹74.99
Prev. Close₹74.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.64
Day's High₹75.9
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹94.99
52 Week's Low₹48.8
Book Value₹104.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.73
P/E11.24
EPS6.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.63
51.31
56.35
56.97
Net Worth
66.93
57.61
62.65
63.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
23.58
85.31
388.84
660.04
yoy growth (%)
-72.35
-78.05
-41.08
32.49
Raw materials
-12.07
-80.36
-358.43
-598.32
As % of sales
51.2
94.2
92.18
90.64
Employee costs
-1.74
-3.87
-6.82
-6.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.57
-17.62
-7.96
11.01
Depreciation
-1.62
-2.38
-2.79
-3.01
Tax paid
1.79
4.3
3.19
-3.14
Working capital
-8.86
-65.71
-51.84
52.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.35
-78.05
-41.08
32.49
Op profit growth
-112.66
-4,901.77
-99.08
29.34
EBIT growth
-115.35
-441.35
-88.6
47.51
Net profit growth
-94.19
179.03
-160.64
21.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.33
3.1
24.3
95.68
398.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.33
3.1
24.3
95.68
398.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.08
22.5
5.9
1.26
3.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lalit Kumar Daga
Managing Director
Shailesh Daga
Director
Sudhir Goel
Independent Director
Navin Shah
Independent Director
Sundeep Mohta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SAKSHI SHARMA
Independent Director
Kiran Mundhra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Hind Aluminium Industries Limited (Formerly known Associated Profiles & Aluminium Ltd) was incorporated in May, 1987. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Wire Rods & Conductors. It is in the business of mining & power generation by setting up Windmills in the State of Maharashtra and Solar Power Plants in the State of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.Incorporated in 1987 to manufacture aluminium grills, sections, railing, etc, the Company commenced commercial production in Sep.88. It was promoted by Lalit Kumar Daga. The companys main product - aluminium grills, is jointly promoted with Hindalco Industries and is sold under Decogrille brand name. In Dec.94, the company acquired its present name. In Jun.96, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the diversification project of setting up an unit to manufacture aluminium rods at Khanvel, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with an installed capacity of 8400 tpa. Aluminium rods are used to manufacture conductors, which in turn are used on traction overhead equipment. During the year 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is increased from Rs 60 lacs to Rs 500 lacs following the public issue and private issue made by the company. The company has set up a new unit at Silvassa (Union Territory) for manufacturing of All Alloy Aluminium Rods with an installed capacity of 12000 tpa which has commenced its commercial production from Jan97. In 1997-98, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 7 lacs.The companys plant HIN
Read More
The Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd is ₹44.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd is 11.24 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd is ₹48.8 and ₹94.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.58%, 3 Years at 22.29%, 1 Year at 18.24%, 6 Month at 22.71%, 3 Month at 7.70% and 1 Month at 2.75%.
