Summary

Hind Aluminium Industries Limited (Formerly known Associated Profiles & Aluminium Ltd) was incorporated in May, 1987. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Wire Rods & Conductors. It is in the business of mining & power generation by setting up Windmills in the State of Maharashtra and Solar Power Plants in the State of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.Incorporated in 1987 to manufacture aluminium grills, sections, railing, etc, the Company commenced commercial production in Sep.88. It was promoted by Lalit Kumar Daga. The companys main product - aluminium grills, is jointly promoted with Hindalco Industries and is sold under Decogrille brand name. In Dec.94, the company acquired its present name. In Jun.96, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the diversification project of setting up an unit to manufacture aluminium rods at Khanvel, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with an installed capacity of 8400 tpa. Aluminium rods are used to manufacture conductors, which in turn are used on traction overhead equipment. During the year 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is increased from Rs 60 lacs to Rs 500 lacs following the public issue and private issue made by the company. The company has set up a new unit at Silvassa (Union Territory) for manufacturing of All Alloy Aluminium Rods with an installed capacity of 12000 tpa which has commenced its commercial production from Jan97. In 1997-98, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 7 lacs.The companys plant HIN

