Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Share Price

71
(-5.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.99
  • Day's High75.9
  • 52 Wk High94.99
  • Prev. Close74.99
  • Day's Low71
  • 52 Wk Low 48.8
  • Turnover (lac)3.64
  • P/E11.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value104.47
  • EPS6.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

74.99

Prev. Close

74.99

Turnover(Lac.)

3.64

Day's High

75.9

Day's Low

71

52 Week's High

94.99

52 Week's Low

48.8

Book Value

104.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.73

P/E

11.24

EPS

6.67

Divi. Yield

0

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.46%

Non-Promoter- 33.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.63

51.31

56.35

56.97

Net Worth

66.93

57.61

62.65

63.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

23.58

85.31

388.84

660.04

yoy growth (%)

-72.35

-78.05

-41.08

32.49

Raw materials

-12.07

-80.36

-358.43

-598.32

As % of sales

51.2

94.2

92.18

90.64

Employee costs

-1.74

-3.87

-6.82

-6.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.57

-17.62

-7.96

11.01

Depreciation

-1.62

-2.38

-2.79

-3.01

Tax paid

1.79

4.3

3.19

-3.14

Working capital

-8.86

-65.71

-51.84

52.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.35

-78.05

-41.08

32.49

Op profit growth

-112.66

-4,901.77

-99.08

29.34

EBIT growth

-115.35

-441.35

-88.6

47.51

Net profit growth

-94.19

179.03

-160.64

21.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.33

3.1

24.3

95.68

398.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.33

3.1

24.3

95.68

398.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.08

22.5

5.9

1.26

3.67

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lalit Kumar Daga

Managing Director

Shailesh Daga

Director

Sudhir Goel

Independent Director

Navin Shah

Independent Director

Sundeep Mohta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SAKSHI SHARMA

Independent Director

Kiran Mundhra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd

Summary

Hind Aluminium Industries Limited (Formerly known Associated Profiles & Aluminium Ltd) was incorporated in May, 1987. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Wire Rods & Conductors. It is in the business of mining & power generation by setting up Windmills in the State of Maharashtra and Solar Power Plants in the State of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.Incorporated in 1987 to manufacture aluminium grills, sections, railing, etc, the Company commenced commercial production in Sep.88. It was promoted by Lalit Kumar Daga. The companys main product - aluminium grills, is jointly promoted with Hindalco Industries and is sold under Decogrille brand name. In Dec.94, the company acquired its present name. In Jun.96, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the diversification project of setting up an unit to manufacture aluminium rods at Khanvel, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with an installed capacity of 8400 tpa. Aluminium rods are used to manufacture conductors, which in turn are used on traction overhead equipment. During the year 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is increased from Rs 60 lacs to Rs 500 lacs following the public issue and private issue made by the company. The company has set up a new unit at Silvassa (Union Territory) for manufacturing of All Alloy Aluminium Rods with an installed capacity of 12000 tpa which has commenced its commercial production from Jan97. In 1997-98, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 7 lacs.The companys plant HIN
Company FAQs

What is the Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd is ₹44.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd is 11.24 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd is ₹48.8 and ₹94.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd?

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.58%, 3 Years at 22.29%, 1 Year at 18.24%, 6 Month at 22.71%, 3 Month at 7.70% and 1 Month at 2.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.53 %

