Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Summary

Hind Aluminium Industries Limited (Formerly known Associated Profiles & Aluminium Ltd) was incorporated in May, 1987. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Wire Rods & Conductors. It is in the business of mining & power generation by setting up Windmills in the State of Maharashtra and Solar Power Plants in the State of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.Incorporated in 1987 to manufacture aluminium grills, sections, railing, etc, the Company commenced commercial production in Sep.88. It was promoted by Lalit Kumar Daga. The companys main product - aluminium grills, is jointly promoted with Hindalco Industries and is sold under Decogrille brand name. In Dec.94, the company acquired its present name. In Jun.96, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the diversification project of setting up an unit to manufacture aluminium rods at Khanvel, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with an installed capacity of 8400 tpa. Aluminium rods are used to manufacture conductors, which in turn are used on traction overhead equipment. During the year 1996-97, the paid up equity capital is increased from Rs 60 lacs to Rs 500 lacs following the public issue and private issue made by the company. The company has set up a new unit at Silvassa (Union Territory) for manufacturing of All Alloy Aluminium Rods with an installed capacity of 12000 tpa which has commenced its commercial production from Jan97. In 1997-98, it earned foreign exchange worth Rs 7 lacs.The companys plant HIND ALUMINIUM, at Silvassa has been awarded ISO-9002 certification i.e. both the divisions of the company are ISO 9002 accredited. The company has launched a new brand of Grill under the brand name Ecogrille and is the only grill manufacturing company in India to achieve ISO-9002.During the year 2000-2001 the Wire Rod Division has expanded its capacity by an additional 10,000 MT p.a and this has been financed by way of internal accruals.The Wire Road Division & Grill & Fabrication Division has achieved ISO 9002 ceritification.The Company began its mining activity in the Mahadevia district of Gujarat and the first shipment of 21,940 tonnes Bauxite Ore was shipped to its costumer in China during year 2005-06. It setup a Wind Turbine Generator Project in Nandurbar district (Maharashtra) with an annual installed capacity of 1250 Kilo Watts (KW); which started its operation at end of March, 2006. In addition to the existing 1250 Kilo Watts (KW) Wind Turbine Generator located in Maharashtra, the Company setup another 1500 KW Wind Turbine Generator at District Sangali (Maharashtra) in 2006-07. The Aluminium Conductor Plant with an installed capacity of 12,000 MT per annum at Silvassa. was commissioned in 2007-08. In 2010-11, the Company incorporated a subsidiary Company, Associated Industries Ltd. SFZ in Sultanate of Oman for exploring the processing of mineral resources. Another subsidiary, Hind Power Products Pvt. Ltd. got incorporated in 2011-12. In 2013-14, the Company installed two solar power plants of 100 KWP & 525 KWP each at Pune & Bangluru.