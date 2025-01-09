Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Sector and Development

Your Company is primarily involved in two sectors of business, namely aluminium and renewable energy (Solar & Wind Power Generation).

Opportunities & Threats

During the financial year 2023-24 Aluminium Division of the Company at Silvassa (UT of DNH) and a Subsidiary at Kenya were sold. The Board of Directors regularly overview external and internal risks associated with the Company and carry out its impact assessment & effective implementation of the mitigation plans.

Segment-wise performance.

The Company Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) & Solar Power Plants with total power generation capacity of 2.75 Mega Watts contributed Rs. 114.73 Lakh in the total revenue of the Company as compared to Rs. 176.42 Lakh in the previous year.

Outlook

Your company plans to look for new opportunities in other line of Business. Your company is looking at entering the EPC space in the electrical sector. In line with that your company has bid for a sub station and is quite hopeful of winning the bid. If this proves successful, it will open a new line of work for the company in the coming years.

Risk and concern

The Company recognises that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner.

Internal control system and their adequacy

The Company has an Internal Financial Control system in place, commensurate with size, scale and its operations to ensure proper recording of financial and operational information and compliance of various internal controls, statutory compliances and other regulatory compliances.

Performance

Your Company has sold its Aluminium division at Silvassa (UT of DNH) and a subsidiary in Kenya and is looking at new opportunities to get into. One such has been mentioned above. This will translate to better performance in the coming years.

Development in human resource / industrial relations

The company places high importance on the development of its human resources. It imparts regular training to its employees to make them more focused to adapt to the constant change in the business environment .

Key Financial Ratios with details of significant changes: