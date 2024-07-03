Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.36
0.25
0.33
0.14
0.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.36
0.25
0.33
0.14
0.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.98
3.13
7.7
8.2
12.86
Total Income
3.34
3.38
8.03
8.34
13.34
Total Expenditure
0.94
0.75
6.85
0.48
13.54
PBIDT
2.4
2.63
1.18
7.86
-0.2
Interest
0
0.06
0.19
0.03
0.01
PBDT
2.4
2.57
0.99
7.83
-0.21
Depreciation
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.08
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0.24
0
-0.35
Deferred Tax
1.25
0.12
0.28
1.62
-3.87
Reported Profit After Tax
1.05
2.37
0.38
6.13
3.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.05
2.37
0.38
6.13
3.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.05
2.37
0.38
6.13
3.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.67
3.79
0.6
9.73
6.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
666.66
1,052
357.57
5,614.28
-41.66
PBDTM(%)
666.66
1,028
300
5,592.85
-43.75
PATM(%)
291.66
948
115.15
4,378.57
820.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.