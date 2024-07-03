iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

72.35
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.36

0.25

0.33

0.14

0.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.36

0.25

0.33

0.14

0.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.98

3.13

7.7

8.2

12.86

Total Income

3.34

3.38

8.03

8.34

13.34

Total Expenditure

0.94

0.75

6.85

0.48

13.54

PBIDT

2.4

2.63

1.18

7.86

-0.2

Interest

0

0.06

0.19

0.03

0.01

PBDT

2.4

2.57

0.99

7.83

-0.21

Depreciation

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.08

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0.24

0

-0.35

Deferred Tax

1.25

0.12

0.28

1.62

-3.87

Reported Profit After Tax

1.05

2.37

0.38

6.13

3.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.05

2.37

0.38

6.13

3.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.05

2.37

0.38

6.13

3.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.67

3.79

0.6

9.73

6.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

666.66

1,052

357.57

5,614.28

-41.66

PBDTM(%)

666.66

1,028

300

5,592.85

-43.75

PATM(%)

291.66

948

115.15

4,378.57

820.83

