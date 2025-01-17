iifl-logo-icon 1
72.64
(0.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.6

-75.96

-43.57

41.62

Op profit growth

-73.58

145.86

-112.6

52.11

EBIT growth

-70.11

205.72

-111.89

73.44

Net profit growth

-94.01

66.26

-199.31

62.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.2

-8.85

-0.86

3.87

EBIT margin

-12.53

-10.64

-0.83

3.97

Net profit margin

-3.49

-14.84

-2.14

1.21

RoCE

-3.68

-7.74

-1.65

13.97

RoNW

-0.37

-5.54

-2.76

2.69

RoA

-0.25

-2.69

-1.06

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-12.51

-23.07

-16.9

13.23

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.6

Cash EPS

-4.78

-27.28

-19.12

7.63

Book value per share

90.96

90.36

112.88

132.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.14

-1.43

-1.92

7.04

P/CEPS

-8.22

-1.21

-1.7

12.19

P/B

0.43

0.36

0.28

0.7

EV/EBIDTA

-47.43

-6.56

629.72

5.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-0.7

14.15

Tax payout

-8.92

-24.02

-24.89

-34.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

143.23

154.4

105.19

62.97

Inventory days

126.63

88.9

36.44

23.67

Creditor days

-29.22

-11.16

-21.85

-19.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.54

1.13

0.3

-1.82

Net debt / equity

0.29

0.46

1.22

1.57

Net debt / op. profit

-7.52

-3.12

-25.37

4.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.56

-89.17

-92.13

-89.62

Employee costs

-11.58

-5.16

-2.12

-1.23

Other costs

-45.05

-14.51

-6.59

-5.27

