Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.6
-75.96
-43.57
41.62
Op profit growth
-73.58
145.86
-112.6
52.11
EBIT growth
-70.11
205.72
-111.89
73.44
Net profit growth
-94.01
66.26
-199.31
62.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.2
-8.85
-0.86
3.87
EBIT margin
-12.53
-10.64
-0.83
3.97
Net profit margin
-3.49
-14.84
-2.14
1.21
RoCE
-3.68
-7.74
-1.65
13.97
RoNW
-0.37
-5.54
-2.76
2.69
RoA
-0.25
-2.69
-1.06
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-12.51
-23.07
-16.9
13.23
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.6
Cash EPS
-4.78
-27.28
-19.12
7.63
Book value per share
90.96
90.36
112.88
132.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.14
-1.43
-1.92
7.04
P/CEPS
-8.22
-1.21
-1.7
12.19
P/B
0.43
0.36
0.28
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
-47.43
-6.56
629.72
5.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-0.7
14.15
Tax payout
-8.92
-24.02
-24.89
-34.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
143.23
154.4
105.19
62.97
Inventory days
126.63
88.9
36.44
23.67
Creditor days
-29.22
-11.16
-21.85
-19.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.54
1.13
0.3
-1.82
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.46
1.22
1.57
Net debt / op. profit
-7.52
-3.12
-25.37
4.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.56
-89.17
-92.13
-89.62
Employee costs
-11.58
-5.16
-2.12
-1.23
Other costs
-45.05
-14.51
-6.59
-5.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.